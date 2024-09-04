Humble Choice September bundle is here, with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and more

The Humble team has detailed its September Choice bundle.

Humble Choice is a subscription service which offers a monthly set of PC games for its members to own forever.

This month, you can get you hands on the following titles as part of you Humble membership:

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Coral Island

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Lost Eidolons

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles

Infraspace

You Suck at Parking - Complete Edition

Rue Valley - Alpha Playtest (EGS)

As with previous months, five percent of Choice membership will go towards charitable causes.

This month, Humble is supporting Action Against Hunger, which is committed to ending world hunger. "The organisation works to save the lives of malnourished children while providing communities with access to safe water and sustainable solutions to hunger," Humble explains. "With 30 years of expertise in emergency situations of conflict, natural disaster, and chronic food insecurity, ACF runs life-saving programs in some 40 countries benefiting seven million people each year."

You can learn more about Action Against Hunger here.

(And a quick note - Eurogamer has covered Humble for years, but the company is now also a part of the same parent company, IGN Entertainment.)

As for the games themselves, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-adventure game from Eidos-Montréal which gives us an original take on Marvel's oddball spacefaring family. "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is enjoyable enough at times, but weighed down by a deluge of unnecessary systems and bullet-sponge combat," reads Eurogamer's Guardians of the Galaxy review.

For more, I spoke with the team behind Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2022 all about Square Enix's sales expectations and how it wanted to create a new Marvel IP.

Coral Island, meanwhile, is a tropical farm life sim heavily inspired by Stardew Valley's more modern take on the genre. However, it sets itself apart with a focus on ocean exploration and conservation.

Coral Island was published by Humble Games, and developer Stairway Games recently blamed layoffs at the publisher for leaving its Switch port "in a place of uncertainty".

Next up, You Suck at Parking - which incidentally is leaving Xbox Game Pass later this month - tasks players with parking their car as quickly as possible, regardless of any style or finesse. "It's a hot race against the clock as you drift, cruise, and go airborne over 250 frustratingly fun, wild levels," the game's description boasts.

Image credit: Stairway Games Image credit: Happy Volcano Screenshots from Coral Island (left) and You Suck at Parking (right).

You can check out this month's full Choice bundle collection via Humble here. Has anything taken your fancy?