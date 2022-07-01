Halo Infinite's campaign co-op beta starts 11th July, lasts 10 days

It has been a long time coming, but positive steps are finally being made towards Halo Infinite's campaign co-op mode.

The beta for the campaign's co-op will begin on 11th July, and culminates on the 22nd.

343 industries' principal software engineering lead Isaac Bender and lead world designer John Mulkey have also provided more insight to the game's upcoming co-op mode.

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry chat Halo Infinite's Season 2 fixes.

"One of our core principles is that we don't want to require you to have an isolated co-op save. Of course, you can use a separate save slot for co-op if you want to, but we wanted to give players the option to have co-op progress count toward your 'main' playthrough, if that's how you want to play," Bender explained.

"We also wanted everyone's progress to count toward their own saves, regardless of who the Fireteam leader is. I've played a number of co-op games where 'Player 2's' progress essentially doesn't count, and I've always found that disappointing."

Mulkey added, "The goal going in was to 'allow everyone to play their campaigns together.' This meant that all progress made in the game, regardless of it being through solo or co-op play, would be retained.

"I could be playing solo campaign, jump into a co-op session for a few hours, then launch back into solo play and all the mission progress, acquired collectibles, equipment found, achievements earned, and upgrades made in either session would be intact. Gone are the days of playing someone else's game while earning no progress."

Network co-op for Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Both Bender and Mulkey have assured us all that "crossplay is fully supported" and "the gameplay experience you will have will be the same regardless of platform".

Elsewhere, the developer has revealed its plans to introduce microtransactions to the Halo: Master Chief Collection in the future.