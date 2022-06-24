Halo developer looking to bring microtransactions to Master Chief Collection in future

Developer 343 Industries has announced it is considering adding purchasable "Spartan Points" to Halo: Master Chief Collection in the future.

The idea is that these new Spartan Points will take the place of the Season Points that currently exist in the game, and which allow players to purchase various cosmetics by completing challenges and the like.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer's Ian tackles four missions from Halo: The Master Chief Collection!

"For players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points," 343 explained

Don't worry unduly, however.

343 also said it is a fan of how the current system in the Master Chief Collection works, with users being able to "[level] up through play". As such, this will still remain an option for those keen to put in the work. The introduction of purchasable points would be more of a chance to offer players the choice to fast track their progress if they wish.

343 affirmed that paying for more Spartan Points would be an "optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab specific items they want".

The developer finished by saying it wanted to ensure it was transparent with its Halo community before officially introducing these microtransactions to the game, and promised more updates on the matter "in the future".