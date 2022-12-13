If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab this 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for £77 after an Ebay voucher code

A solid deal on a 3900MB/s SSD with a £91 RRP.
Reece Bithrey avatar
Deals by Reece Bithrey Contributor
Published on

There are a lot of discounts on SSDs as of late, thanks to a new Ebay discount code. Our pick of the litter is this Adata XPG Gammix S50 Lite 1TB drive, a PCIe 4.0 drive capable of 3900MB/s reads. It normally costs £91, but today it's down to £77. To get your cheeky discount, use the code CHECKOUT15 at the, um, checkout.

So why this drive in particular? First off, XPG are a trusted name, having powered various DF test rigs over the years, and second this model is a TLC drive with a DRAM cache, allowing it to hit higher sustained speeds than cheaper QLC and/or DRAM-cache-less alternatives. In terms of specs, you can expect 3900MB/s reads and 3200MB/s writes, in addition to random read/write figures of 380K and 490K IOPS respectively. This is middle of the pack for NVMe SSDs, but significantly faster than SATA SSDs - so you'll see decent game load time improvements compared to those older-style 2.5-inch SSDs.

Note that this is a PCIe 4.0 SSD too, which allows it to surpass the ~3000MB/s speed limit for previous-gen NVMe SSDs. Handily, that also means it will technically work in a PS5, even if its 3900MB/s read speeds fall below Sony's guidance of 5500MB/s or higher. Second, it means that you'll need a PCIe 4.0 slot in your desktop or laptop to use it at max speed, so it's worth a quick Google of your motherboard or laptop model if you're not sure!

If you're looking for a solid PCIe 4.0 SSD that comes in much cheaper than the fastest gaming SSDs, this is a great choice while the discount is available.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Reece Bithrey avatar

Reece Bithrey

Contributor

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch