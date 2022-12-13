Grab this 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for £77 after an Ebay voucher code

There are a lot of discounts on SSDs as of late, thanks to a new Ebay discount code. Our pick of the litter is this Adata XPG Gammix S50 Lite 1TB drive, a PCIe 4.0 drive capable of 3900MB/s reads. It normally costs £91, but today it's down to £77. To get your cheeky discount, use the code CHECKOUT15 at the, um, checkout.

So why this drive in particular? First off, XPG are a trusted name, having powered various DF test rigs over the years, and second this model is a TLC drive with a DRAM cache, allowing it to hit higher sustained speeds than cheaper QLC and/or DRAM-cache-less alternatives. In terms of specs, you can expect 3900MB/s reads and 3200MB/s writes, in addition to random read/write figures of 380K and 490K IOPS respectively. This is middle of the pack for NVMe SSDs, but significantly faster than SATA SSDs - so you'll see decent game load time improvements compared to those older-style 2.5-inch SSDs.

Note that this is a PCIe 4.0 SSD too, which allows it to surpass the ~3000MB/s speed limit for previous-gen NVMe SSDs. Handily, that also means it will technically work in a PS5, even if its 3900MB/s read speeds fall below Sony's guidance of 5500MB/s or higher. Second, it means that you'll need a PCIe 4.0 slot in your desktop or laptop to use it at max speed, so it's worth a quick Google of your motherboard or laptop model if you're not sure!

If you're looking for a solid PCIe 4.0 SSD that comes in much cheaper than the fastest gaming SSDs, this is a great choice while the discount is available.