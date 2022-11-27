Grab a PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and more for just £593

The PlayStation 5 has been a coveted machine ever since its launch. Being sold out at almost every major retailer, it's pretty rare to get one at a good price. Luckily, ShopTo have arrived with a killer deal.

Over at ShopTo right now, you can find a bundle with a PlayStation 5, God of War Ragnarok, Modern Warfare 2 and a £10 gift voucher for just £592.85. This is significantly cheaper than many other competitors and comes with some pretty great games. If you're looking for another controller to go with it, check out this deal with a Dualsense and Fifa 23 bundle deal or this PS5 compatible SSD deal. You may need the storage.

With Black Friday weekend upon us, there are tonnes of fantastic deals to take advantage of. If you want the best of the best, a PS5 will go alongside all those gaming deals well.

Not only does this deal come with a PS5 but it comes with God of War Ragnarok, one of the best games of the year. Completing the Norse Saga, this brings Atreus and Kratos into the next chapter of their story, where a worrying prophecy looms over all of the nine realms.

As well as this, you get one of the year's biggest multiplayer games, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. With a loaded explosive singleplayer and a tough multiplayer, this is the perfect choice for your Christmas holidays.

If you're planning on jumping online to play right away, you may want to take advantage of this discounted PS Store gift card offer from Amazon, too. You'll save money on the gift card itself, and save 25 per cent when you purchase the 12 month subscription on the PS Store. You'll need to be quick as both offers end on 28th November. You can check out Dan's article here with all the info you need and you should be able to activate it online before your new PS5 even arrives.

If you're in the US and already have a PS5 or Xbox, check out this deal on Elden Ring - now $35. This is a great price for such a phenomenal game.

If you want to pick up the PS5 and want some more to go alongside it, check out the best Black Friday deals for 2022.