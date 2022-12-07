Grab a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8, Minecraft and 3 months of NSO for just £259

Nintendo don't usually discount their range of Switch consoles except for Black Friday, so it's very surprising to see a good bundle deal for a Switch in early December.

Currys are currently offering the standard Switch console in neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and 3 months of Switch Online membership for just £259. This is a really good offer given the small reductions we see for Nintendo Switch games, particularly Mario Kart 8, which is rarely under £40.

This is the standard Nintendo Switch console and not a Lite model, so you can connect it to a TV with the included dock and split the controls for two players. This is really ideal for multiplayer games and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game provides so much endless fun that it can feel like a party game when you have others playing with you. The game comes with a tonne of tracks and many playable characters from the Mario universe. And the same can be said of Minecraft, allowing you to create worlds and dive into shared realms with friends and family.

And with the three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership included, you can jump in to play with friends and family far and wide. The service is not only useful for online multiplayer modes, but includes the ability to save your games to the cloud, as well as access to a host of NES games you can download and play. And if you upgrade to the expansion pack online membership, you can gain access to a many more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, with Nintendo releasing them in waves from now to next year.

