Grab a 1TB Crucial P3 Plus PCIe SSD for just £38 at Amazon

Starfield launches for everyone on 6th September, which means if you're planning to play it on day one of release, you have less than a week to make sure your PC has enough space to store it. In fact, you have even less time if you've pre-ordered the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition and want to make the most of the early access, which will be available from 1st September.

If you're getting tight for space because of big games like Diablo 4 and Baldur's Gate 3, along with even more titles from your PC game collection, it'll be worth expanding your storage to make room for Starfield's 125GB file size. It's also worth noting that an SSD is a Starfield system requirement, making now a good time to upgrade if you're still storing and running games on a HDD.

Fortunately, you don't need to spend a lot now to give your PC a boost to its storage speed and capacity, thanks to some big discounts on Gen 4 PCIe SSDs like the Crucial P3 Plus, which is currently only £38 for its 1TB model.

And if you want it to arrive tomorrow, you can make use of a free Amazon Prime trial to get free next day delivery.

The P3 Plus has always been a great-value NVMe SSD that is fast enough for most PC users. Its sequential speeds of 5000MB/s reads and 4200MB/s writes don't hit the heights that some of the best SSDs for PC do, but are still higher than the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs were and are far and away from SATA SSDs speeds too.

The case is the same for the P3 Plus's random performance, with solid speeds of 650K/900K IOPS for read and writes respectively which will help to improve your loading times in games. The P3 Plus doesn't feature a dedicated DRAM cache like more expensive SSDs do, but for most users this won't be an issue.

Due to its lower sequential speeds, lack of DRAM cache and dedicated heatsink, the P3 Plus won't last very long inside a PS5, so if you were looking to upgrade your console's internal storage ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you'll want to check out the Digital Foundry guide for the best PS5 SSDs instead.

For PC users though, the P3 Plus remains the best-value PCIe 4.0 SSD around, and after another discount you can grab the terabyte version for less than £40!

There's lots of other great storage deals around at the moment, largely thanks to Amazon's Gaming Week sale and you can see all the best Amazon Gaming Week storage deals in our round up. Also, be sure to follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer so you can get notified when we've written a new deal article.