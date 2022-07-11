GoldenEye 007 remake reportedly in "limbo" due to war in Ukraine

Rumours of a GoldenEye 007 remake have swirled for some time, though we'll likely have to wait a while longer to see the game announced.

The ongoing effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left the project's announcement in "limbo", Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb has said, writing on Twitter that "GoldenEye is still in limbo because of the war".

Eurogamer also understands this to be accurate. We have contacted Microsoft for further comment.

Watch on YouTube Let's Play GoldenEye - Late To The Party.

In addition to talking about GoldenEye, Grubb also touched on the comeback of Xbox's mass-participation, gameshow-style live trivia quiz 1 vs. 100.

Here, Grubb mentioned how the game's lead Alex Kipman had now left Microsoft. "I don't know what that means for the game," he admitted.

For more background on this, Kipman left the company last month following reports of both verbal abuse and sexual misconduct from the exec.

His previous work included development on Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality headset as well as the Kinect motion controller for Xbox.