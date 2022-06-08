Microsoft's Alex Kipman has left the company following sexual misconduct allegations

Alex Kipman, who led development on Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality headset as well as the Kinect motion controller for Xbox, has left the company. This comes following reports of both verbal abuse and sexual misconduct from the company exec.

While Microsoft has not yet commented on his departure, an internal email sent on Tuesday and seen by Geek Wire confirmed Kipman's exit, framing it as a company restructure.

Within the email, head of Microsoft's Cloud and AI Group Scott Guthrie said the changes being made "will align and further accelerate [Microsoft's] overall Metaverse efforts as a company this coming fiscal year".

He then went on to say, "over the last several months, Alex Kipman and I have been talking about the team's path going forward. We have mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities."

Guthrie then added, "I appreciate the tremendous vision Alex has provided to Microsoft over the years, and all that he has done to advance our Metaverse offerings. Alex is committed to helping the teams with the transition process over the next two months and ensuring success before pursuing what is next for him."

While the tone of this email is fairly lighthearted, this news will no doubt be welcome to those who voiced their concerns about Kipman's toxic behaviour during his time with Microsoft.

This includes reports that said Kipman watched inappropriate footage via a VR headset, which was then projected onto an external screen, while in room full of his colleagues, among others.

Eurogamer has contacted Microsoft for comment.