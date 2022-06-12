Gloomwood gets early access release date

Gloomwood gets early access release dateIt's a steal.
Stealth horror / immersive sim / Thief-like game Gloomwood has an early access release date.
Announced during the PC Gaming Show 2022, it will be available from August 16th on PC.
As well as the date and a new gameplay trailer - see below - there's news that Terri Brosius - the voice of Viktoria from Thief and Shodan from System Shock - will feature.
If you can't wait for August, there's a pre-Alpha demo now on Steam. You can also learn more about its neat take on an inventory system, which is inspired in part by Resident Evil 4 and Ark Fatalis.
