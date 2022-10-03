Get FIFA 23 for free when you buy an Xbox Series S

EA's latest, and final, entry to their football game series FIFA 23 launched on the 30th September, bringing lots of new changes and additions to the game along with all the best players, teams, and leagues from across football.

If you're looking to play FIFA 23 and experience the new HyperMotion2 gameplay on next-gen consoles, then you'll want to make the most of this promotion from Game that lets you get a free copy of FIFA 23 when you order an Xbox Series S console.

You'll save £70 compared to buying a new console and the game separately, and you can also save £70 on the ultimate edition of FIFA 23 when you buy a Series S console at Game. You can get the Ultimate Edition version of the bundle for £270, so it's just a £20 increase to upgrade.

For that extra £20, you'll get:

4600 FIFA Points

Untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item

Untradeable FUT Team of the Week 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

This promotion is also available at retailer Box, where the Standard Edition bundle is also £250 while this Ultimate Edition bundle is a bit pricer at £300. You can also grab the Standard Edition bundle for £250 at Amazon.

EA's new Hypermotion2 system has made some significant changes to the game, introducing new Power Shots, new sprinting styles, and making the technical dribbling style the default so players can be more responsive when running with the ball.

For the first time there are also women's club teams in the game, including the British Women's Super League and French Division 1, alongside the current Women's national teams.

It's an exciting time to be a FIFA player, and this bundle is a great opportunity to play the final FIFA title on a new console before it becomes EA Sports FC next year. To see more great console bundles, as well as discounts on games and accessories, follow the Jelly Deals account on Twitter where we let you know when we spot a bargain.