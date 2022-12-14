Get a PS5 DualSense controller with FIFA 23 for £65 at Currys

With Christmas just around the corner, there's probably a lot of people with some games on their wishlists, and there's lots of opportunities right now to get those games for less or get even better gifts with them thanks to different bundles offering great value.

With a lot of international football unusually taking place this winter, there are sure to be some people who want to get FIFA 23 now to recreate some iconic goals and forge their own careers on the long-running franchise from EA. If you or someone you know does want the current FIFA game for PS5, you can get them a new DualSense controller and FIFA 23 for just £65 at Currys when you use the code "FNDDGAMING" at checkout:

The code "FNDDGAMING" takes £5 off your basket total to give you free next day delivery, which costs £5, but if you apply this code and choose a free delivery option like click-and-collect, then you'll just make a £5 saving. As a result this bundle costs £65, which is effectively getting you FIFA 23 for a fiver!

The DualSense controller is one of the best parts of the PS5 experience, with the amazing haptic feedback and upgraded adaptive triggers that allow you to have more control over your inputs and really feel the results in your hands.

Pair that with FIFA 23 and its new HyperMotion2 technology that creates a more realistic experience with over 6000 animations, and you'll get a really engaging experience when you try and recreate Messi's performance in the free World Cup update that arrived back in November, and you can play with a friend as well with that extra controller.

If you don't have a PS5, you can get one and bundle it with this controller bundle over at ShopTo where the Digital edition of the console is discounted, bundled with a controller and FIFA 23, and a £10 ShopTo gift card. I wrote about that deal here.

