Genshin Impact staff-wielding opponent locations
Where to find staff-wielding opponents for the Graph Adversarial event.
You need to find staff-wielding opponents in Genshin Impact to take pictures of them for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event during version 4.2.
While you can easily track enemies like Abyss Mages and Hilichurls from your Adventure's Handbook in Genshin Impact to reveal their locations and snap pictures of them, you have to defeat each of these enemies to get the next location to appear on the map.
So to speed things along for you, we've detailed staff-wielding opponent locations in Genshin Impact below with map pictures of each region.
Genshin Impact staff-wielding opponent list
We know of 15 enemies that count as a staff-wielding opponents in Genshin Impact:
- Abyss Mages
- Annihilation Specialist Mek
- Eremite (Daythunder version)
- Fatui Skirmisher (Geochanter Bracer version)
- Frost Operative
- Hilichurl Berserker
- Hilichurl Fighter
- Icewind Suite
- Samachurls
- Shadowy Husk Line Breaker
- Shadowy Husk Standard Bearer
- Shield Hilichurl Guards
- Suppression Specialist Mek
- Treasure Hoarders (Seaman version)
- Wind Operative
We found the Abyss Mages the easiest to track by using the Adventurer's Handbook, as they're guaranteed to have a staff no matter what elemental type you come across.
Genshin Impact staff-wielding opponent locations
You can only take pictures of 10 staff-wielding opponents for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. As we mentioned above, we found it easy to get 10 locations quickly by tracking Abyss Mages in the Adventurer's Handbook.
You need to kill each Mage as you find it to get the next location, however, so to speed things along for you, here's map pictures of staff-wielding opponent locations in Genshin Impact:
Staff-wielding opponent locations in Mondstadt
There are 13 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Mondstadt. Here's a map picture showing where to find them all:
Staff-wielding opponent locations in Liyue
There are 24 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Liyue. Here's a map picture showing where to find them all:
Staff-wielding opponent locations in Sumeru
There are 15 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Sumeru. Here's a map picture showing where to find them all:
Staff-wielding opponent locations in Fontaine
As of writing, there are only 5 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Fontaine. Here's map pictures showing where to find them all:
Enjoy those Primogems!