You need to find staff-wielding opponents in Genshin Impact to take pictures of them for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event during version 4.2.

While you can easily track enemies like Abyss Mages and Hilichurls from your Adventure's Handbook in Genshin Impact to reveal their locations and snap pictures of them, you have to defeat each of these enemies to get the next location to appear on the map.

So to speed things along for you, we've detailed staff-wielding opponent locations in Genshin Impact below with map pictures of each region.

Genshin Impact staff-wielding opponent list

We know of 15 enemies that count as a staff-wielding opponents in Genshin Impact:

Abyss Mages

Annihilation Specialist Mek

Eremite (Daythunder version)

Fatui Skirmisher (Geochanter Bracer version)

Frost Operative

Hilichurl Berserker

Hilichurl Fighter

Icewind Suite

Samachurls

Shadowy Husk Line Breaker

Shadowy Husk Standard Bearer

Shield Hilichurl Guards

Suppression Specialist Mek

Treasure Hoarders (Seaman version)

Wind Operative

We found the Abyss Mages the easiest to track by using the Adventurer's Handbook, as they're guaranteed to have a staff no matter what elemental type you come across.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact staff-wielding opponent locations

You can only take pictures of 10 staff-wielding opponents for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. As we mentioned above, we found it easy to get 10 locations quickly by tracking Abyss Mages in the Adventurer's Handbook.

Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to kill each Mage as you find it to get the next location, however, so to speed things along for you, here's map pictures of staff-wielding opponent locations in Genshin Impact:

Staff-wielding opponent locations in Mondstadt

There are 13 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Mondstadt. Here's a map picture showing where to find them all:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Staff-wielding opponent locations in Liyue

There are 24 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Liyue. Here's a map picture showing where to find them all:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Staff-wielding opponent locations in Sumeru

There are 15 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Sumeru. Here's a map picture showing where to find them all:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Staff-wielding opponent locations in Fontaine

As of writing, there are only 5 staff-wielding Abyss Mages in Fontaine. Here's map pictures showing where to find them all:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Enjoy those Primogems!