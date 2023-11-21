Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product locations

Where to find purple Teyvat products for the Graph Adversarial event.

blurred teyvat map in the background with images of naku weed, sumeru rose, lumindose bell, and lavender melon on top of it
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
You need to find purple Teyvat products in Genshin Impact to take pictures of for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event during version 4.2.

Although the Genshin Impact event gives you a clue that Lavender Melons count, you need to know where to find Lavender Melons to snap a picture of them, and there are also lots of other materials that count as purple Teyvat products.

To speed things along for you, we've got a list of what counts as a purple Teyvat product below, along with purple Teyvat product locations in Genshin Impact with map pictures.

On this page:

Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product list

We know of 16 materials that count as a purple Teyvat products in Genshin Impact:

  • Amakumo Fruit
  • Amethyst Lump
  • Crystal Marrow
  • Electro Crystal
  • Horsetail
  • Lavender Melon
  • Lumidouce Bell
  • Naku Weed
  • Onikabuto
  • Pluie Lotus
  • Rukkhashava Mushrooms
  • Sakura Bloom
  • Sumeru Rose
  • Violetgrass
  • Viparyas
  • Wolfhook

We found that Sumeru contained the most clusters of purple Teyvat products, as Sumeru Roses grow almost everywhere in the region except the desert.

event menu showing the graph adversarial challenge to find purple teyvat products and a list of rewards beside it
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product locations

You can only take pictures of 10 purple Teyvat products for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. As we mentioned above, we found it easy to get 10 locations quickly by exploring Sumeru, as Sumeru Roses grow practically everywhere except the desert.

kamera view of a sumeru rose on a grassy floor with different sample colours displayed on the left
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There are plenty of other locations you can take pictures of purple materials though, so here's map pictures of purple Teyvat product locations in Genshin Impact:

Purple Teyvat product locations in Mondstadt

Here's a map picture showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Mondstadt:

map view of purple teyvat product locations in Mondstadt
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Purple Teyvat product locations in Liyue

Here's a map pictures showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Liyue:

map view of purple teyvat product locations in Liyue
map view of purple teyvat product locations in Liyue
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Purple Teyvat product locations in Sumeru

As there's so many of them, here's a cropped map picture showing where to find some of the purple Teyvat product locations in Sumeru:

map view of purple teyvat product locations in Sumeru
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Purple Teyvat product locations in Fontaine

Here's map pictures showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Fontaine:

map view of purple teyvat product locations in Fontaine
map view of purple teyvat product locations in Fontaine
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Enjoy those Primogems!

