You need to find purple Teyvat products in Genshin Impact to take pictures of for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event during version 4.2.

Although the Genshin Impact event gives you a clue that Lavender Melons count, you need to know where to find Lavender Melons to snap a picture of them, and there are also lots of other materials that count as purple Teyvat products.

To speed things along for you, we've got a list of what counts as a purple Teyvat product below, along with purple Teyvat product locations in Genshin Impact with map pictures.

Version 4.2 "Masquerade of the Guilty" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product list

We know of 16 materials that count as a purple Teyvat products in Genshin Impact:

Amakumo Fruit

Amethyst Lump

Crystal Marrow

Electro Crystal

Horsetail

Lavender Melon

Lumidouce Bell

Naku Weed

Onikabuto

Pluie Lotus

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Sakura Bloom

Sumeru Rose

Violetgrass

Viparyas

Wolfhook

We found that Sumeru contained the most clusters of purple Teyvat products, as Sumeru Roses grow almost everywhere in the region except the desert.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product locations

You can only take pictures of 10 purple Teyvat products for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. As we mentioned above, we found it easy to get 10 locations quickly by exploring Sumeru, as Sumeru Roses grow practically everywhere except the desert.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There are plenty of other locations you can take pictures of purple materials though, so here's map pictures of purple Teyvat product locations in Genshin Impact:

Purple Teyvat product locations in Mondstadt

Here's a map picture showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Mondstadt:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Purple Teyvat product locations in Liyue

Here's a map pictures showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Liyue:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Purple Teyvat product locations in Sumeru

As there's so many of them, here's a cropped map picture showing where to find some of the purple Teyvat product locations in Sumeru:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Purple Teyvat product locations in Fontaine

Here's map pictures showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Fontaine:

Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Enjoy those Primogems!