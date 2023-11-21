Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product locations
Where to find purple Teyvat products for the Graph Adversarial event.
You need to find purple Teyvat products in Genshin Impact to take pictures of for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event during version 4.2.
Although the Genshin Impact event gives you a clue that Lavender Melons count, you need to know where to find Lavender Melons to snap a picture of them, and there are also lots of other materials that count as purple Teyvat products.
To speed things along for you, we've got a list of what counts as a purple Teyvat product below, along with purple Teyvat product locations in Genshin Impact with map pictures.
On this page:
Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product list
We know of 16 materials that count as a purple Teyvat products in Genshin Impact:
- Amakumo Fruit
- Amethyst Lump
- Crystal Marrow
- Electro Crystal
- Horsetail
- Lavender Melon
- Lumidouce Bell
- Naku Weed
- Onikabuto
- Pluie Lotus
- Rukkhashava Mushrooms
- Sakura Bloom
- Sumeru Rose
- Violetgrass
- Viparyas
- Wolfhook
We found that Sumeru contained the most clusters of purple Teyvat products, as Sumeru Roses grow almost everywhere in the region except the desert.
Genshin Impact purple Teyvat product locations
You can only take pictures of 10 purple Teyvat products for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. As we mentioned above, we found it easy to get 10 locations quickly by exploring Sumeru, as Sumeru Roses grow practically everywhere except the desert.
There are plenty of other locations you can take pictures of purple materials though, so here's map pictures of purple Teyvat product locations in Genshin Impact:
Purple Teyvat product locations in Mondstadt
Here's a map picture showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Mondstadt:
Purple Teyvat product locations in Liyue
Here's a map pictures showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Liyue:
Purple Teyvat product locations in Sumeru
As there's so many of them, here's a cropped map picture showing where to find some of the purple Teyvat product locations in Sumeru:
Purple Teyvat product locations in Fontaine
Here's map pictures showing where to find purple Teyvat product locations in Fontaine:
Enjoy those Primogems!