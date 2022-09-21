Gearbox calls Tiny Tina's Wonderlands a "great victory", more in development

Gearbox has called the release of Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands a "great victory" for the studio, saying its success means it "now clearly [has] a new franchise on its hands", with more "experiences" already in development.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands released back in March, taking the tabletop-inspired action of Borderlands 2's much-loved DLC episode Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep and building it out into a full-length game of first-person fantasy adventuring.

It was generally well-received by critics on release - Eurogamer called it "endearing" despite its "hodgepodge design" - and it's apparently been enough of a commercial success that Gearbox is now eager to do more.

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S Tested.

That's according to Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford, who, speaking during Embracer Group's annual general meeting, described Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as a "major victory" for the developer. "Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially," Pitchford elaborated, "and I'm thrilled to report that in addition to great financial rewards from this victory that will be coming our way in the coming quarters, we have established a firm beachhead".

Pitchford said Wonderlands' success meant, "we now clearly have a new franchise on our hands" and confirmed that "future experiences [are] already under development at Gearbox". Whether these "experiences" are DLC for the existing game or full-fat follow-ups of some sort remains to be seen.

Word of Wonderlands' "great victory" follows the admission that another of Embracer Group's high-profile titles - developer Volition's Saints Row reboot - didn't get the reception the company was hoping for when it launched last month.