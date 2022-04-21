Borderlands developer Gearbox continues to grow following Lost Boys acquisition

Gearbox has announced its acquisition of independent video game studio Lost Boys, adding more than 220 team members to its numbers. Gearbox's headcount now sits at roughly 1300, with that figure only expected to keep on rising.

"Lost Boys is an incredible studio with industry-leading talent that continue to push the bar higher for what gamers expect from their favourite franchises," said Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford.

"I am excited for Chase, Rod, Shaun, Mark and my old friend Tim, along with all of the incredible talent at Lost Boys, to have an immediate and positive impact on the games secretly in development at Gearbox Software [Borderlands 4??]. I am also eager to empower this amazing team to provide their world-class development services to partners and allies throughout the larger game industry."

Lost Boys, who has contributed to Gearbox's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Visual Concepts' WWE 2K22 and Call of Duty, will operate as a subsidiary to Gearbox. The studio will continue to operate independently under Gearbox Entertainment, as well as also contributing to full development projects.

In addition to this, Lost Boys is also hoping to see its own numbers grow. The studio has revealed it hopes to add another 350 team members by 2024.

"We founded Lost Boys with a dream to work on products that would be globally recognised and loved," said Shaun Nivens, CEO and co-founder of Lost Boys Interactive.

"We're incredibly excited to join Gearbox and continue doing what we do best – making amazing games that entertain and inspire others."

Gearbox itself became part of the Embracer group last year, joining the likes of THQ Nordic, Koch Media and Saber Interactive.