Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands headlines September Humble Bundle

Tiny Tina's Wonderland
Image credit: Gearbox Software
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Humble Bundle has announced the games available in its monthly Humble Choice subscription for September.

Every month, the bundle-loving team at Humble selects a collection of PC games for its members to keep. In addition, it provides access to the Humble Games Collection and Vault, and members get 20 percent off the vast collection of games in the Humble Store.

This month, the bundle building team has grouped another eight games together for its subscribers. These are: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc, The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus.

Meanwhile, five percent of Choice membership this month will help support Room to Read. This is an organisation that "works with communities around the world to end illiteracy and gender inequality". You can read more about what they do here.

Tiny Tina's Wonderland allows you to roll your own multiclass hero as part of the game's fictional tabletop RPG. You will then be tasked with all the looting and shooting you would expect from a Borderlands spin-off experience, but with a fantasy twist.

"It's Ashly Burch's character of Tiny Tina that sums it up best," said our Chris Tapsell in his Tiny Tina's Wonderland review.

"That's really all this game is. Something scrappy, irritating, giving the impression of something stitched together on the fly - but at least it's still earnestly, chaotically, relentlessly upbeat as it dutifully scrambles along."

You can check out the full collection via Humble here. Anything take your fancy?

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Eurogamer.net Merch