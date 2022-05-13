13th of May, 2022 Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: campuses, lightsabers and d20s. If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of What We've Been Playing, here's our archive.

Art Sqool, Switch Art Sqool trailer. I am still so glad Art Sqool exists. Every few weeks I reach for the Switch and fire it up. I'm not playing on a console anymore, I'm an art student attending a weird and beautiful campus in the clouds, taking on difficult assignments. Today's is to paint something knowing that one day it will go in a big gold frame. I wander around the campus looking for inspiration. A maze. Through a sort of mountain made of little mountains. Past a flight of steps that has a single candle at the top of it. This is why Art Sqool is great, I think. The point it makes: you move between the world and your work, and they both impact one another. I walk and think of ideas for that assignment: this candle and staircase? The purple shipping crate I found up by the huge cinema screen? No: the pink spiral tube. I stand inside, so it's just my head and huge shiny eyes visible through the gap in the pink material. I fire up the art pad and start to sketch. This - this belongs in a golden frame. Chris Donlan

Fortnite, Xbox Watch on YouTube Fortnite's still in heavy rotation in our house. Lightsabers - I had to look up the spelling - are temporarily back in Fortnite, and it's an absolute treat. They are stunningly over-powered, but it doesn't really matter, I guess. In Fortnite you can drop something in for a few weeks and then just take it out again. The balance of the game is ever shifting. And the thing about lightsabers is that they should be overpowered. They allow you to defend against incoming fire as well as finish other players off in a few swipes - to have it any other way and they'd be props rather than the real thing - and for all the game's goofiness, Fortnite's lightsabers are definitely the real thing. The best part of them isn't what they do in the moment, anyway. It's the peculiar jolt of fear I feel when I hear another player fire one up. This is the kind of reaction you can only get if you've really nailed the implementation, I reckon. Lightsabers in Fortnite are brilliant, then. Bring back the balloons next pls. Chris Donlan