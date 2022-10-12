Free-to-play Torchlight: Infinite's open beta starts today

Torchlight: Infinite - a new free-to-play reimagining of the dungeon-crawling action-RPG series - has just launched its open beta on Android, iOS, and PC.

Torchlight, if you're unfamiliar, was originally the work of now-defunct developer Runic Games, which made two games in the series before its closure in 2017 - the sequel delivering a critically acclaimed chunk of captivating dungeon-crawling and class-based hack-and-slash action.

Having disbanded Runic, publisher Perfect World then revived the series just nine months later, handing the reins to developer Echtra Games for 2020's Torchlight 3. Interestingly, this third outing was initially planned to be a free-to-play title before Perfect World eventually capitulated after a bit of an outcry - but now, following Torchlight 3's less-than-stellar reception, those free-to-play plans are back for Torchlight: Infinite.

Watch on YouTube Torchlight: Infinite - Open Beta Trailer.

Torchlight: Infinite, which is being handled by Shangai-based studio XD Inc., takes the series' dungeon-crawling formula and reworks it to accomodate a free-to-play model. Unfortunately, despite the developer originally insisting its monetisation would be primarily cosmetics-based, some players who took part in September's closed beta have suggested that claim is misleading, pointing to a gacha-like pet systems, paywalled auto-loot functionality, and more.

Still, those curious enough to want to take Torchlight: Infinite for a spin can do so now, via its newly launched open beta on Steam, iOS, and Android. Perfect World says the open beta will continue until the game's eventual full launch, with all player progress carrying over.