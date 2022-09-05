Torchlight: Infinite reimagines the series as a free-to-play game for PC and mobiles

The Torchlight series is returning - although this time as a free-to-play game for PC, iPhone and Android devices.

An early Steam version of the game is available to download now, as part of a closed beta test before a full launch next month, some time in October. (You can request access via its Steam page.)

There's a whiff of Diablo Immortal to Torchlight Infinite, which has numerous ways to spend money within the game. Monetisation will include a season pass, monthly pass, auction house and premium currency bundles. Spending and progress will be reset at the end of the current beta, though the amount you spend will then be granted back when the game fully arrives.

A look at Torchlight: Infinite.

There is at least the following statement on the game's ability to pay for better gear - an issue which has plagued fellow free-to-play loot RPG Diablo Immortal:

"Staying outright free-to-play, all gears, affixes, crafting material and upgrades on attributes are all loot-based," developer XD Inc stated on the game's Steam page. "Exclusive drops to accomplish your unique build style goals can only be obtained from power grinds. Further your personal visions on builds and appearance from available microtransactions."

Torchlight: Infinite marks another change of developer for the series - this time to Shangai-based studio XD Inc.

The fan-favourite Torchlight 1 and 2, which launched in 2009 and 2012, were crafted by Runic Games. Torchlight 3, which received more mixed reviews, was made elsewhere, at Echtra Games. Can this live up to the memory of the series' heyday?