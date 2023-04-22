Torchlight: Infinite finally has a release date

Free-to-download action role-playing game Torchlight: Infinite comes out 9th May across PC and mobile, Shanghai-based publisher XD Games has announced.

The launch proper comes after an extended open beta and Steam early access period that's run since October 2022.

9th May kicks off a new season called Cube of Rapacity, brings an overhaul to the game's loot and crafting systems, and adds a new playable hero called Escapist Bing. Here's the official blurb:

"This unpredictable troublemaker adds some serious boom to the RPG's character roster, beguiling his foes with a blinding barrage of bombs."

Torchlight: Infinite has also been further optimised for Steam Deck, XD Games said.

Torchlight, if you're unfamiliar, was originally the work of now-defunct developer Runic Games, which made two games in the series before its closure in 2017 - the sequel delivering a critically acclaimed chunk of captivating dungeon-crawling and class-based hack-and-slash action.

Having disbanded Runic, publisher Perfect World then revived the series just nine months later, handing the reins to developer Echtra Games for 2020's Torchlight 3. Interestingly, this third outing was initially planned to be a free-to-play title before Perfect World eventually capitulated after a bit of an outcry - but, following Torchlight 3's less-than-stellar reception, those free-to-play plans returned for Torchlight: Infinite.

David Brevik, the developer best known for co-creating the Diablo franchise, joined the Torchlight: Infinite development team late last year as a consulting producer.