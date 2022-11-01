Fortnite's latest Star Wars collaboration adds Luke Skywalker, Leia and Han

Fortnite is hosting a Star Wars week, and introducing skins for Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han Solo alongside a range of classic trilogy-themed acessories.

Each of the three skins includes multiple designs based on costumes worn throughout the original trilogy - so, Luke in his white farmhand tunic but also his darker Return of the Jedi look, while Leia rocks her bounty hunter disguise as well as her iconic ear buns.

The game's ever-popular Lightsaber weapons are back, as is the return of Darth Vader and various Stormtroopers to defeat. In a nice touch, the Junk Rift item (which plummets an object onto a specific location, squashing anyone below it) can now drop Luke's landspeeder.

A long time ago, on an Island far, far away.

There doesn't seem to be any specific anniversary prompting this classic Star Wars celebration, compared to the launch of other skins in the past alongside the launch of movies and Disney+ TV shows.

As for how much all this will cost, each outfit is priced at 1500 V-Bucks (1000 V-Bucks is £6.49), with a 2500 V-Buck bundle for both Han and Leia, and a separate 2500 V-Buck bundle for Luke, his Landspeeder as a glider, and an emote featuring a speeder bike.

Other additions today include a fresh set of quests for the game's Halloween-themed Horde Rush mode, which is still lingering around. It's a fun albeit sometimes infuriating PVE option if you fancy a break from battle royale. Complete these new quests and you'll get Rick and Morty's Pickle Rick as a back bling.

Another set of quests offer a shiny pumpkin man, Chrome Punk, as a free skin if you level up 50 times before the end of this year - which should be pretty easy.