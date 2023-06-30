Fortnite just added the Sharp Tooth Shotgun to its loot pool.

The Sharp Tooth Shotgun is essentially a new version of Fortnite's pump shotgun, which was a real fan favourite in early seasons.

Here's how to get a Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite, as well as some tips on using it.

How to get a Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite

The Sharp Tooth Shotgun can be found as ground loot in Fortnite. You'll also be able to pick it up from chests, as well as holo-chests (you'll need keys for this). The weapon comes in rarities ranging from Uncommon to Legendary. It's also eligible for upgrades at an Upgrade Station.

Tips on using the Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite

The Sharp Tooth Shotgun behaves a little bit differently to others in Fortnite. The main thing to note is that it does require quite a bit of accuracy, in that it has a tight bullet spread, that is aimed with a fairly small reticle. Because of this, headshots are tricky, simliar to the Heisted Breacher Shotgun, which you may have used recently.

If you have the Sharp Tooth Shotgun at Legendary rarity, it will do max damage of 160 to the head. It carries four shells, and has a medium firing rate. The main advantage this shotgun has over others is that it is still effective at range. In fact, this shotgun really thrives at a medium range. Currently the Sharp Tooth Shotgun somewhere between the Drum Shotgun and the Maven in terms of effectiveness, though this may change as people start to get to grips with the new weapon.

Good luck tracking down a Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite!