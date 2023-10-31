Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 release date and what to expect from the new season

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is only a few days away and it's shaping up to be an exciting season, especially if you've been with the game since the earliest map. That's right, we know for sure that the original Chapter One map will be coming back to the chaotic Battle Royale!

Though we don't have too many offical posts for content in the next Fortnite season, we do have a lot being said by highly reliable leakers that have rarely gotten things wrong before now. On that note, we would like to remind you that much of the leaks are speculation at this moment in time and we will mark which pieces of information are from official sources.

Without further ado, here's everything we know about the release date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 and what to expect from the new season.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 release date

Fornite Chapter 4 Season 5 will begin on Friday, 3rd November 2023. The release date was confirmed on an official post via @FortniteGame on X (formerly Twitter).

Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1....see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/4LnTksppRp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As with previous season releases for Fortnite, we expect there to be a few hours of down time on Friday before the new season drops. We recommend trying to wrap up anything you're trying to achieve on Thursday, 2nd November to make sure all of your rewards can be claimed before down time begins.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! To help you get started with this heist themed season, we have guides on how to alert a Securitry Camera, secure data from Forecast Towers and destroy weakened walls or security gates. There's also a new Victory Umbrella! Meanwhile, learn what the best weapons are, the current Augments, how to get XP fast, use the best PC settings and earn a Victory Crown.

What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

With only a few days left until the new season launches, we're being treated to several leaks from reliable X (formerly Twitter) leakers and even a few offical posts from Epic Games themselves. From the confirmation that the original Fortnite map is returning (yes, you read that right) to potentially returning weapons, there's plenty to be excited about.

Season Name

Though there have been no official confirmations on the new season name just yet, a recent post from @FortniteGame on X, as well as a couple from reliable leakers, contain a hashtag that could be a hint that the new season name is Fortnite OG.

It's time to go back... #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/MU9mXO1BTx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With this hashtag being used on several official posts, we're inclined to believe that this will be the name of Chapter 4 Season 5.

However, a teaser from October 26th from reliable leaker @HYPEX on X (formerly Twitter) may contain another hint at a potential season name: Fortnite Rewind.

Official Fortnite Season 5 (Chapter 1) Teaser: "REWIND" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7kvk1RHUAH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 26, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Theme/Setting

This is where things start to get interesting, so there hasn't been any official word on this yet but the general thought about the upcoming season is that November to December will be a mini-season within the season where you get to return to the original Chapter One map, then a brand new map will be introduced in December.

The post below from reliable leaker @ShiinaBR on X gives merit to this idea:

LEAK: The Chapter 1 map is RETURNING in Chapter 4 - Season 5 🔥



The season will have OLD models & guns. It will be insanely fast-paced and has constant map changes until the end of November.



I can confirm this information together with @HYPEX & @FBRsections. pic.twitter.com/7Q3PNqylKG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 10, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We do know that the original map is making a return for the new season thanks to a few official teasers and posts on X, but we don't know yet if it's going to stick around for the entire season:

Relive the memories. And create new ones. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/Lz5KarklHe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1....see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/4LnTksppRp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also, recent teasers have led us to think that if the original map does stay for longer than one month, that it may be constantly evolving across this season to echo the maps used across the Chapter One seasons.

We will keep an eye out for more information to appear about this and will update this section as soon as we know more.

Weapons

We don't know too much just yet, but there have been a few recent leaks from @FortniteNews that suggest the return of two weapons:

Mounted Turrets

Classic Assault Rifle

The classic Assault Rifle will return with Chapter 1! #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/WYfxNNZ3bT — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Mounted Turrets will return with Chapter 1! #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/aeHYHE9CSt — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also, in a recent post from @HYPEX on X, it seems that Traps could also be coming back which is good news for some but a nightmare for others.

TRAPS FINALLY RETURN WITH CHAPTER 1 NEXT SEASON ‼️ #FortniteOG



It was teased by Fortnite's Competitive account, who also teased the return of Shopping Carts & ATKs. pic.twitter.com/QBo5f4EQnq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Skins

Also, another post from @FortniteNews on X (formerly Twitter) and a post from reliable leaker @ShiinaBr suggest that the new Battle Pass skins will be remixes of the original Chapter One skins:

Looks like the new Battle Pass skins are combined versions of old Chapter 1 skins:



- Peely & Lil' Whip

- Raven & Cuddle Team Leader

- Ragnarök & Omega?



(Thanks to @PoketOfficial & Discord/ASTRO & fcash for the info!) pic.twitter.com/rOXzpqBomH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Vehicles

On the theme of things returning from previous seasons, we've also heard from leaks on X that two vehicles are rolling back into play:

The Ballers could be coming back according to this post by @FortniteNews:

Ballers will return with Chapter 1! #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/D0WOsJsaLs — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also, another post from @FortniteNews suggests that the hilarious and just downright entertaining Shopping Carts could be coming back too! There's nothing quite like rolling past an enemy in a Shopping Cart and ruining their day in a few fluid shots.

Shopping Carts will return with Chapter 1! #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/igxsoAaxpu — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over the coming days we will update this page with new information and leaks as they emerge. Remember, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is dropping on 3rd November!