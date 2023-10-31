If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 release date and what to expect from the new season

Rewind to where it all started with the return of the Chapter One map!

fortnite c4s5 teaser image of bus
Image credit: Epic Games
Marie Pritchard
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is only a few days away and it's shaping up to be an exciting season, especially if you've been with the game since the earliest map. That's right, we know for sure that the original Chapter One map will be coming back to the chaotic Battle Royale!

Though we don't have too many offical posts for content in the next Fortnite season, we do have a lot being said by highly reliable leakers that have rarely gotten things wrong before now. On that note, we would like to remind you that much of the leaks are speculation at this moment in time and we will mark which pieces of information are from official sources.

Without further ado, here's everything we know about the release date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 and what to expect from the new season.

On this page:

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 release date

Fornite Chapter 4 Season 5 will begin on Friday, 3rd November 2023. The release date was confirmed on an official post via @FortniteGame on X (formerly Twitter).

As with previous season releases for Fortnite, we expect there to be a few hours of down time on Friday before the new season drops. We recommend trying to wrap up anything you're trying to achieve on Thursday, 2nd November to make sure all of your rewards can be claimed before down time begins.

What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

With only a few days left until the new season launches, we're being treated to several leaks from reliable X (formerly Twitter) leakers and even a few offical posts from Epic Games themselves. From the confirmation that the original Fortnite map is returning (yes, you read that right) to potentially returning weapons, there's plenty to be excited about.

Season Name

Though there have been no official confirmations on the new season name just yet, a recent post from @FortniteGame on X, as well as a couple from reliable leakers, contain a hashtag that could be a hint that the new season name is Fortnite OG.

With this hashtag being used on several official posts, we're inclined to believe that this will be the name of Chapter 4 Season 5.

However, a teaser from October 26th from reliable leaker @HYPEX on X (formerly Twitter) may contain another hint at a potential season name: Fortnite Rewind.

Theme/Setting

This is where things start to get interesting, so there hasn't been any official word on this yet but the general thought about the upcoming season is that November to December will be a mini-season within the season where you get to return to the original Chapter One map, then a brand new map will be introduced in December.

The post below from reliable leaker @ShiinaBR on X gives merit to this idea:

We do know that the original map is making a return for the new season thanks to a few official teasers and posts on X, but we don't know yet if it's going to stick around for the entire season:

Also, recent teasers have led us to think that if the original map does stay for longer than one month, that it may be constantly evolving across this season to echo the maps used across the Chapter One seasons.

We will keep an eye out for more information to appear about this and will update this section as soon as we know more.

Weapons

We don't know too much just yet, but there have been a few recent leaks from @FortniteNews that suggest the return of two weapons:

  • Mounted Turrets
  • Classic Assault Rifle

Also, in a recent post from @HYPEX on X, it seems that Traps could also be coming back which is good news for some but a nightmare for others.

Skins

Also, another post from @FortniteNews on X (formerly Twitter) and a post from reliable leaker @ShiinaBr suggest that the new Battle Pass skins will be remixes of the original Chapter One skins:

Vehicles

On the theme of things returning from previous seasons, we've also heard from leaks on X that two vehicles are rolling back into play:

The Ballers could be coming back according to this post by @FortniteNews:

Also, another post from @FortniteNews suggests that the hilarious and just downright entertaining Shopping Carts could be coming back too! There's nothing quite like rolling past an enemy in a Shopping Cart and ruining their day in a few fluid shots.

Over the coming days we will update this page with new information and leaks as they emerge. Remember, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is dropping on 3rd November!

About the Author
Marie Pritchard

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

