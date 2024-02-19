Sea of Conquest: Pirate War codes for February 2024

Sea of Conquest: Pirate War is a mobile strategy game where you’ll take to the seas as a pirate, build and expand your ship, and command a fleet on your mission to form the strongest pirate crew on the map, all while taking on the occasional sea monster or making the occasional ally.

To expand your ship and strengthen your crew, you’ll need quite a few different resources, which can be difficult to come across in such a massive sea. Luckily, if you’re in a hurry, one of the fastest ways to get ahead quickly is by redeeming codes, and there are quite a few available. These codes will get you all sorts of treasures ranging from Emeralds to Echo Conches. Here’s our list of Sea of Conquest: Pirate War codes shared by developer FunPlus International to help keep you and your sailors stocked up on booty.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Sea of Conquest: Pirate War codes

BOOTYFULVALENTINE

SPRINGFEST2024

MEBOOTY

SEAOFCONQUEST

DISCORD100K

SOC777

All expired Sea of Conquest: Pirate War codes

50KPIRATES

SOCGLOBAL2024

FBSAILHO

SAILINTO2024

MERRYBOOTY

RUMGRUBFEAST

DISCORDYOHOHO

PROGRESSCELEBRATION

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

BOOTYBEAMILLION

SPOOKYSHIP2023

AHOYMATEY

BOOTY2MILL

BLACKFLAGCREW

Image credit: FunPlus

How do I redeem codes in Sea of Conquest: Pirate War on Android?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sea of Conquest: Pirate War? The process is slightly different on Android and IOS. Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re on Android:

Launch Sea of Conquest: Pirate War. If you haven’t already, complete the tutorial. Click your avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Click the "Settings" button. Click the "Redeem Gifts" option. Enter your code in the field and hit "Redeem".

How do I redeem codes in Sea of Conquest: Pirate War on iOS?

If you’re on iOS, the Sea of Conquest: Pirate War code redemption process is slightly more complicated. No worries, though — we’ve got you covered! Here’s what you’ll need to do:

If you don’t already know your UID, launch Sea of Conquest: Pirate War and locate your UID by clicking your avatar icon and finding the numbers in the bottom left corner of your screen. With your UID noted, head to the official Sea of Conquest: Pirate War code redemption page online. Enter your UID in the UID field. Enter your code in the code field and hit "Redeem". Go back into the Sea of Conquest: Pirate War app. Claim your new rewards in the mailbox!

If you're done sailing the seas but want more freebies in other mobile games, we've got your back with our codes guides for Honkai Star Rail, Pokemon Go, and Love and Deepspace.