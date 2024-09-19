PlayStation 5 Pro and PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition consoles announced

Sony has announced a limited edition classic-coloured console range for its 30th anniversary, with versions of both the newly-announced PlayStation 5 Pro and the PS5 Digital Edition, both sporting a retro grey finish.

As you'd expect, there's a matching grey-coloured DualSense controller to go with the consoles. There's also a grey PlayStation Portal - remember that? - too.

Both the PS5 Pro and the PS5 Digital Edition also have classic-coloured PlayStation logos and textured plastic with the PlayStation symbols embossed in.

Introducing the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Sony unveils the PlayStation 5 Pro and Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition consoles.Watch on YouTube

The entire range will only be available "while supplies last", though the PS5 Pro in particular will be in very short supply. Only 12,300 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro consoles will be sold (which Sony explained is a reference to the brand's original 3rd December launch date). Each will be individually numbered.

Sony will open pre-orders on 26th September via direct.playstation.com ahead of the range's release on 21st November.

Crucially, there's no word yet on how much any of this will cost. (If a standard PS5 Pro costs £700, any guesses for what this might set you back?)

Both consoles will be packaged with a DualSense controller (the Pro gets a DualSense Edge as well) and also include a smattering of extra items. You get a retro PlayStation controller cable, four cable ties themed to the four PlayStation controller button shapes, a PlayStation sticker, a PlayStation poster, and a PlayStation paperclip.

Image credit: Sony

The first PlayStation console launched in Japan on 3rd December 1994 - an anniversary that's now fast approaching. (Here in the UK, we had to wait until September 1995 for the PS1 to arrive on these shores.)

Tempted?