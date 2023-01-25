Forspoken Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained

Forspoken has 24 trophies to collect on PlayStation 5 as you travel around Athia. You can collect these through completing story missions and by hitting certain milestones in-game

However, it's important to remember that there are only 53 PC trophies to collect because you cannot get the Platinum trophy for this platform.

Want to collect every single one for Forspoken? We're here to show you all of the trophies in Forspoken, their unlock requirements, and we've listed all of the hidden trophies too.

Watch on YouTube Check out the 7 things you need to know about Forspoken.

Forspoken trophy and achievement list

You can collect these trophies by following the story, completing side activities, and by generally wandering off across the map to explore Athia.

Here are all of the basic unhidden trophies for Forspoken:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade Forspoken Earn every single trophy Platinum Moves Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing Bronze Remembrance Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed Bronze A Roaring Trade Trade Poppets for all available items Bronze Outdoorsperson Set up camp Bronze Pilgrimage: Initiate Visit your first monument Bronze Explorer: Seeker Visit ten points of interest Bronze Unlocked Potential Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time Bronze Call of the Fount: Baptized Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing Bronze Tinkerer Craft an item for the first time Bronze Hop, Step, Jump Perform five Shimmies in a row Bronze Hell of a Run Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously Bronze Endless Runner Travel a total of 100km using magic parkour Bronze I Can Fly! Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds Bronze Leapfrogger Jump over enemies a total of ten times Bronze Tit for Tat Perform ten precision counters Bronze No Mercy Perform thirty Killer Blows Bronze Knock 'Em Dead Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic Bronze Help Me Out Here Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle Bronze Shocker Electrocute three enemies at once Bronze Through the Eyes of Another: Empath Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom Bronze Cat Person Befriend all the Tanta's familiars Bronze Happy Snapper Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children Bronze Above and Beyond Upgrade all your spells Bronze

Forspoken hidden trophy and achievement list

There are 30 hidden trophies for Forspoken, also known as achievements if you're playing on PC.

If some of the requirements for these trophies sound confusing, there's no need to worry. You'll unlock most of them by simply progressing through the story as the game guides you to. However, for some trophies, it's a good idea to take some time to explore side quests and look around the map more.

Here are all the hidden trophies and achievements for Forspoken:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade Attachments Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet Bronze Stuck Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world Bronze The Interloper Swear vengeance on a deadly foe Bronze What Must Be Done Survive a nightmarish ordeal Bronze Might and Main Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress Bronze Damned If You Do Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster Bronze The Hue of Blue Submit yourself to otherworldly justice Bronze None the Wiser Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality Bronze The Truth Will Out Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials Bronze Breaking Point Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one Bronze Forspoken Hold the fate of a world in your hands Bronze Explorer: Pathfinder Visit fifty points of interest Bronze Rebirth See to the needs of the people in Cipal Bronze Promises Make a promise to someone very special Bronze Pilgrimage: Novice Visit twenty monuments Bronze Realized Potential Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned Bronze Wildfire Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila's magic Bronze Craftsperson Craft a healing item and two of Frey's original pieces of equipment Bronze From Every Angle Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle Bronze Barely There Hide for ten whole seconds Bronze Through the Eyes of Another: Seer Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom Bronze Pilgrimage: Adept Visit fifty monuments Silver Awakening Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind Silver Explorer: Trailblazer Visit one hundred points of interest Silver Call of the Fount: Beatified Acquire the magical powers available from all Founts of Blessing Silver Paragon Learn every spell Silver Kit and Caboodle Acquire every piece of equipment (except sub-quest pieces) Silver Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monument to Wisdom Silver Abominizer Defeat all four abominations Gold Archivist Unlock 80% of the Archive Gold

Enjoy exploring Athia and hunting down every trophy!