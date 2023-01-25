Forspoken Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained
Explore Athia, use magic, and collect trophies.
Forspoken has 24 trophies to collect on PlayStation 5 as you travel around Athia. You can collect these through completing story missions and by hitting certain milestones in-game
However, it's important to remember that there are only 53 PC trophies to collect because you cannot get the Platinum trophy for this platform.
Want to collect every single one for Forspoken? We're here to show you all of the trophies in Forspoken, their unlock requirements, and we've listed all of the hidden trophies too.
On this page:
Forspoken trophy and achievement list
You can collect these trophies by following the story, completing side activities, and by generally wandering off across the map to explore Athia.
Here are all of the basic unhidden trophies for Forspoken:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Forspoken
|Earn every single trophy
|Platinum
|Moves
|Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing
|Bronze
|Remembrance
|Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed
|Bronze
|A Roaring Trade
|Trade Poppets for all available items
|Bronze
|Outdoorsperson
|Set up camp
|Bronze
|Pilgrimage: Initiate
|Visit your first monument
|Bronze
|Explorer: Seeker
|Visit ten points of interest
|Bronze
|Unlocked Potential
|Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time
|Bronze
|Call of the Fount: Baptized
|Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing
|Bronze
|Tinkerer
|Craft an item for the first time
|Bronze
|Hop, Step, Jump
|Perform five Shimmies in a row
|Bronze
|Hell of a Run
|Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously
|Bronze
|Endless Runner
|Travel a total of 100km using magic parkour
|Bronze
|I Can Fly!
|Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds
|Bronze
|Leapfrogger
|Jump over enemies a total of ten times
|Bronze
|Tit for Tat
|Perform ten precision counters
|Bronze
|No Mercy
|Perform thirty Killer Blows
|Bronze
|Knock 'Em Dead
|Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic
|Bronze
|Help Me Out Here
|Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle
|Bronze
|Shocker
|Electrocute three enemies at once
|Bronze
|Through the Eyes of Another: Empath
|Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom
|Bronze
|Cat Person
|Befriend all the Tanta's familiars
|Bronze
|Happy Snapper
|Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children
|Bronze
|Above and Beyond
|Upgrade all your spells
|Bronze
Forspoken hidden trophy and achievement list
There are 30 hidden trophies for Forspoken, also known as achievements if you're playing on PC.
If some of the requirements for these trophies sound confusing, there's no need to worry. You'll unlock most of them by simply progressing through the story as the game guides you to. However, for some trophies, it's a good idea to take some time to explore side quests and look around the map more.
Here are all the hidden trophies and achievements for Forspoken:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Attachments
|Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet
|Bronze
|Stuck
|Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world
|Bronze
|The Interloper
|Swear vengeance on a deadly foe
|Bronze
|What Must Be Done
|Survive a nightmarish ordeal
|Bronze
|Might and Main
|Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress
|Bronze
|Damned If You Do
|Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster
|Bronze
|The Hue of Blue
|Submit yourself to otherworldly justice
|Bronze
|None the Wiser
|Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality
|Bronze
|The Truth Will Out
|Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials
|Bronze
|Breaking Point
|Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one
|Bronze
|Forspoken
|Hold the fate of a world in your hands
|Bronze
|Explorer: Pathfinder
|Visit fifty points of interest
|Bronze
|Rebirth
|See to the needs of the people in Cipal
|Bronze
|Promises
|Make a promise to someone very special
|Bronze
|Pilgrimage: Novice
|Visit twenty monuments
|Bronze
|Realized Potential
|Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned
|Bronze
|Wildfire
|Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila's magic
|Bronze
|Craftsperson
|Craft a healing item and two of Frey's original pieces of equipment
|Bronze
|From Every Angle
|Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle
|Bronze
|Barely There
|Hide for ten whole seconds
|Bronze
|Through the Eyes of Another: Seer
|Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom
|Bronze
|Pilgrimage: Adept
|Visit fifty monuments
|Silver
|Awakening
|Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind
|Silver
|Explorer: Trailblazer
|Visit one hundred points of interest
|Silver
|Call of the Fount: Beatified
|Acquire the magical powers available from all Founts of Blessing
|Silver
|Paragon
|Learn every spell
|Silver
|Kit and Caboodle
|Acquire every piece of equipment (except sub-quest pieces)
|Silver
|Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary
|Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monument to Wisdom
|Silver
|Abominizer
|Defeat all four abominations
|Gold
|Archivist
|Unlock 80% of the Archive
|Gold