Forspoken Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained

Explore Athia, use magic, and collect trophies.

Guide by Marie Pritchard
Forspoken has 24 trophies to collect on PlayStation 5 as you travel around Athia. You can collect these through completing story missions and by hitting certain milestones in-game

However, it's important to remember that there are only 53 PC trophies to collect because you cannot get the Platinum trophy for this platform.

Want to collect every single one for Forspoken? We're here to show you all of the trophies in Forspoken, their unlock requirements, and we've listed all of the hidden trophies too.

On this page:

Forspoken trophy and achievement list

Forspoken Frey in Upper Cipal

You can collect these trophies by following the story, completing side activities, and by generally wandering off across the map to explore Athia.

Here are all of the basic unhidden trophies for Forspoken:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade
Forspoken Earn every single trophy Platinum
Moves Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing Bronze
Remembrance Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed Bronze
A Roaring Trade Trade Poppets for all available items Bronze
Outdoorsperson Set up camp Bronze
Pilgrimage: Initiate Visit your first monument Bronze
Explorer: Seeker Visit ten points of interest Bronze
Unlocked Potential Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time Bronze
Call of the Fount: Baptized Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing Bronze
Tinkerer Craft an item for the first time Bronze
Hop, Step, Jump Perform five Shimmies in a row Bronze
Hell of a Run Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously Bronze
Endless Runner Travel a total of 100km using magic parkour Bronze
I Can Fly! Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds Bronze
Leapfrogger Jump over enemies a total of ten times Bronze
Tit for Tat Perform ten precision counters Bronze
No Mercy Perform thirty Killer Blows Bronze
Knock 'Em Dead Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic Bronze
Help Me Out Here Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle Bronze
Shocker Electrocute three enemies at once Bronze
Through the Eyes of Another: Empath Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom Bronze
Cat Person Befriend all the Tanta's familiars Bronze
Happy Snapper Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children Bronze
Above and Beyond Upgrade all your spells Bronze

Forspoken has arrived and we have boss strategies to help you defeat Tanta Sila, Tanta Prav, the Senseless Savant and the final boss. Before facing these bosses, however, you may want to learn how to craft, upgrade your gear and find all of the Founts of Blessings. Meanwhile, understanding fast travel and clearing Monuments will also help you in Fray's journey across Athia.

Forspoken hidden trophy and achievement list

There are 30 hidden trophies for Forspoken, also known as achievements if you're playing on PC.

Forspoken, the Barren Plains Altered Mylodon mutant

If some of the requirements for these trophies sound confusing, there's no need to worry. You'll unlock most of them by simply progressing through the story as the game guides you to. However, for some trophies, it's a good idea to take some time to explore side quests and look around the map more.

Here are all the hidden trophies and achievements for Forspoken:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade
Attachments Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet Bronze
Stuck Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world Bronze
The Interloper Swear vengeance on a deadly foe Bronze
What Must Be Done Survive a nightmarish ordeal Bronze
Might and Main Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress Bronze
Damned If You Do Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster Bronze
The Hue of Blue Submit yourself to otherworldly justice Bronze
None the Wiser Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality Bronze
The Truth Will Out Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials Bronze
Breaking Point Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one Bronze
Forspoken Hold the fate of a world in your hands Bronze
Explorer: Pathfinder Visit fifty points of interest Bronze
Rebirth See to the needs of the people in Cipal Bronze
Promises Make a promise to someone very special Bronze
Pilgrimage: Novice Visit twenty monuments Bronze
Realized Potential Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned Bronze
Wildfire Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila's magic Bronze
Craftsperson Craft a healing item and two of Frey's original pieces of equipment Bronze
From Every Angle Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle Bronze
Barely There Hide for ten whole seconds Bronze
Through the Eyes of Another: Seer Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom Bronze
Pilgrimage: Adept Visit fifty monuments Silver
Awakening Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind Silver
Explorer: Trailblazer Visit one hundred points of interest Silver
Call of the Fount: Beatified Acquire the magical powers available from all Founts of Blessing Silver
Paragon Learn every spell Silver
Kit and Caboodle Acquire every piece of equipment (except sub-quest pieces) Silver
Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monument to Wisdom Silver
Abominizer Defeat all four abominations Gold
Archivist Unlock 80% of the Archive Gold
Enjoy exploring Athia and hunting down every trophy!
Comments
