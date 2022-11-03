If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fans manually listing games leaving PlayStation Plus

As Sony scraps Last Chance to Play tab.
PlayStation fans are now manually listing the games leaving PlayStation Plus, as Sony removes its Last Chance to Play tab.

Last week we reported that Sony had seemingly removed expiry dates from PS Plus, with only one game listed in the Last Chance to Play tab.

Now that tab has disappeared. Rez, the only game in the tab at the time of writing, is still currently listed as a PS Plus game, but without an expiry date.

As PushSquare spotted, reddit users have listed a number of games that will seemingly be leaving the subscription service on 15th November:

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia 2: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia 3: Definitive Edition
  • Ride 4
  • MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame

It's unclear why these games in particular will no longer be available after this date.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for confirmation.

Sony last week announced the next games to be added for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers.

And as financial reports have been released, PlayStation Plus subscribers are down by 2 million compared to last year, despite the revamped subscription service.

For a full list of games available on PS Plus, check out our guide.

