PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for November leaks

Nioh 2! Heavenly Bodies! Lego Potter!
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on

The November lineup of monthly games available for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers has leaked early.

The leak reliably comes courtesy of Dealabs.

The three games available in November will be: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection and Heavenly Bodies.

Nioh 2 PC vs PS5 Port Analysis: Graphics Comparisons, Performance Analysis + More

Nioh 2 will be available for both PS4 and PS5. The sequel to Team Ninja's first Souls-inspired game, it features a character creator rather than a lead protagonist.

The arrival of Nioh 2 is ahead of Team Ninja's forthcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, out next year across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Martin was impressed when he played it last month.

Lego Harry Potter Collection, on PS4, includes both previous Lego Harry Potter games.

Lastly there's Heavenly Bodies on PS4 and PS5, the physics-based puzzle game set in space.

Dealabs suggests these games will be available from 1st November.

This is your warning, then, to download October's Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot before you miss out.

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

