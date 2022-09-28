PlayStation announces PS Plus free monthly games for October

PlayStation has announced the three free PS Plus monthly games for October.

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Injustice 2 (PS4), and Superhot (PS4) will all be available on the subscription service from 4th October.

As a reminder, these games will be available to all subscribers across the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers.

Superhot is perhaps the pick of the bunch: an innovative FPS where time only moves when you do. Its striking visuals have made it an iconic game since its release back in 2016.

Injustice 2 is the 2017 fighting game from the creators of Mortal Kombat that pits DC heroes and villains against one another. Now's your chance to decide who will win in a duel between Batman and Superman (it's Batman).

Finally there's Hot Wheels Unleashed, an arcade racer based on the hit toys. The game includes two-player split-screen or 12 player online challenges, plus a course creator full of twists and loops.

These additions mean that September's games will soon be unavailable, so this is your last chance to download Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.

