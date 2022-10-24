If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony has seemingly removed game expiry dates from PlayStation Plus

Going, going, gone.
Sony has seemingly quietly removed the expiry dates on games soon to leave PlayStation Plus.

Previously a specific date was given when a game would be leaving the service.

Now, while games are still listed in the Last Chance to Play tab, there is no longer a specific date.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

Currently listed in the Last Chance to Play tab is PS4 game Rez Infinite, but without a date it's unclear how much longer it will be available.

Rez Infinite on PSN
Rez Infinite does not include an expiry date
Rez Infinite on PSN

As PushSquare also notes, Sony does not detail expiry dates in its monthly PlayStation Blog posts.

And while the monthly games in the Essential tier are always available to download for a month (but are accessible as long as you're subscribed), if a game leaves the service on the more expensive tiers they cannot be played.

Xbox, by comparison, is transparent on the date games will leave its Game Pass service. Its Xbox Wire posts also list games leaving each month.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for confirmation.

Red Dead Redemption recently left PlayStation Plus, meaning it's now only available to play on current-gen consoles via Xbox backwards compatibility.

