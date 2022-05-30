Fan made Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod makes Revali's Gale look like a gentle breeze

Since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released all those years ago, the modding community has been hard at work expanding this already expansive version of Hyrule. Now, one modder has gone further still, and added another handy little rune to Link's Sheikah Slate.

The mod in question comes from sofiaharley and is dubbed the Flying Rune, or Cyclos. It basically acts like an overpowered version of Revali's Gale, generating a wind current every time a player presses the rune button.

"Think of it like flapping your wings," explains sofiaharley. "One little flap will only bring you up a little bit, but if you keep flapping you can go as high as you like!"

So, you know that bit in Breath of the Wild where cocky Rito Revali scoffs at Link for being unable to reach Divine Beast Vah Medoh on his own? Well, think again buddy, because we got this (you just know Revali would be using some seriously fowl language if he could see this).

Modded Cyclos rune taking Link to Vah Medoh (via sofiaharley).

You can check out the mod in action thanks to Waikuteru below. Here, the content creator not only uses the rune to soar to great heights (and get a one up on those rain-soaked slippery surfaces), but also to take out camps of Bakoblins and Calamity Ganon himself.

The Cyclos rune in action (via Waikuteru).

We are still waiting for more news on Breath of the Wild's yet to be named sequel. Ever since it was revealed to be in production, there have been many theories bounced around the internet about what this next chapter in Link and Zelda's story will involve. Most recently, we got a closer look at Link's damaged Master Sword and corrupted hand in the game's delay announcement.

Hopefully we won't have too much longer before Nintendo gives us some more, official, news about its release. Summer Games Fest, perhaps? I guess we will have to wait to see.