Everything announced in Sony's PlayStation State of Play February 2023

Sony's first State of Play of 2023 is finished! In case you missed it, here's everything announced during the broadcast, including all the trailers. We got a handful of new PSVR2 games, a handful of third-party games coming to PS4 and PS5, and a bucketful of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. (If you were hoping for an announcement of Half-Life: Alyx on PSVR2, sorry, it was nowhere to be seen!)

State of Play kicked off with a look at an upcoming PSVR2 game. The Foglands is an atmospheric sci-fi western roguelike coming out in 2023. You fight monsters, scavenge loot and try to make it back before the Fog takes you. Here's the debut trailer:

Next up we got a brief look at another upcoming PSVR2 game. Green Hell VR is a survival game set in the Amazon rainforest, and it's due out at some point this year.

Following that, nDreams revealed its new VR game, Synapse, which is due out in 2023 on PSVR2.

Here's a surprise! Journey to Foundation is a PSVR2 game set in Isaac Asimov's Foundation universe. Foundation isn't something I would have thought would translate well as a VR action game, so I'm curious to see more. Here's the trailer.

The fifth and final PSVR2 game shown during the broadcast was the eye-tracking Before Your Eyes, due out 10th March. That's next month!

Moving on from PSVR2, we got a launch trailer for Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall, which comes out next week. The fancy new cinematic is below (yes, it looks like the Traveler is actually going to pull its finger out and do something):

Next was the lovely-looking Tchia, which launches into the PlayStation Plus catalogue in March. That's a day one release.

Sony then revealed new games coming to PlayStation Plus in March. The list includes Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein.

Up next was a look at the next game from Enhance, the maker of the wonderful Rez and Tetris Effect. Humanity is due out May 2023 on PS5, PS4, PSVR and PSVR2. A demo is out today!

Teen dinosaur narrative game Goodbye Volcano High comes out on PS5 and PS4 15th June. Here's the new trailer.

Next up we got an announcement trailer for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. Just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?

Moving on! Larian Studios offered up a fresh look at the promising Baldur's Gate 3, which now has a release date: 31st August 2023. Oh yeah, it's coming out on PS5 alongside PC. Can't wait!

Wayfinder is an online multiplayer adventure. The beta is a PlayStation exclusive from 28th February. Here's the new trailer.

Capcom revealed first looks at Zangief, newcomer Lily and Cammy in Street Fighter 6. Yes, Street Fighter 6 looks incredible. Zangief main, here I come!

Capcom wasn't done there. It revealed a new trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which comes out next month. A "special demo" is coming soon.

And finally, we got the expected deep dive into Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, due out 26th May. The first video, which shows off co-op gameplay, is below:

And here's an extended look, with comments from various Rocksteady staff. Yes, there's a battle pass, and mention of new playable characters post-launch. This one's a live service!

That's your lot! What did you think of State of Play? Let us know in the comments.