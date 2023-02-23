Resident Evil 4 remake demo on the way soon
Plus The Mercenaries will be free DLC.
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is set to receive a "special demo" soon, ahead of its release next month.
A new trailer for the game was shown at the latest PlayStation State of Play, which also confirmed the return of extra mode The Mercenaries.
Take a look at the trailer below for some castle gameplay, Jack Krauser, the mine cart ride, and Ashley's wig.
The trailer also shows plenty of action from Luis Sera, Leon's knife parrying and dodging moves, and some other late-game areas.
And yes, Leon's suplex is making a return.
It's unclear exactly what will be included in the demo or when it will arrive, but the game's release isn't long away: 24th March. The demo will be available on both PS4 and PS5.
The Mercenaries, meanwhile, will be added as free post-launch DLC.