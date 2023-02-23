If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 remake demo on the way soon

Plus The Mercenaries will be free DLC.

Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on
Leon struggles in Resident Evil 4

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is set to receive a "special demo" soon, ahead of its release next month.

A new trailer for the game was shown at the latest PlayStation State of Play, which also confirmed the return of extra mode The Mercenaries.

Take a look at the trailer below for some castle gameplay, Jack Krauser, the mine cart ride, and Ashley's wig.

Resident Evil 4 - 3rd Trailer

The trailer also shows plenty of action from Luis Sera, Leon's knife parrying and dodging moves, and some other late-game areas.

And yes, Leon's suplex is making a return.

It's unclear exactly what will be included in the demo or when it will arrive, but the game's release isn't long away: 24th March. The demo will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

The Mercenaries, meanwhile, will be added as free post-launch DLC.

Saddler and Leon in Resident Evil 4
Luis and Leon in a mine cart in Resident Evil 4
Whaddaya ridin'?

