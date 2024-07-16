Baldur's Gate 3's seventh patch amends split-screen, adds mod support, won't be final update

Larian has detailed what Baldur's Gate 3 players can expect from the seventh patch, due out in September.

As previously reported, the patch will include mod support and, in a new post on Steam, the studio has given a brief look at what some creators have achieved in the Closed Alpha.

But there are other additions coming too, including a much-needed tweak to split-screen play - dynamic split-screen mode - which allows players in multiplayer to split the screen and automatically merge it back into one when near each other.

Other improvements include a tweak to Honour Mode that provides more creatures with Legendary Actions, as well as the addition of new cinematics to evil playthroughs to offer a "grander finale".

Speaking of evil characters, a number of bug fixes will be implemented for Dark Urge players. Yet one thing looks set not to change - as the patch notes read:

"But will we be able to kiss Gortash?" we hear you plead. "We want to kiss Gortash!"

"Listen, he's a complicated guy who's busy contemplating the minutia of death cult office politics. Babygurl doesn't have time to kiss."

There are also various tweaks coming to specific characters, as well as party banter now supported for all players in multiplayer sessions.

Lastly, and despite previously dubbing this patch as a handover moment to the game's modding community, Larian has teased this patch won't in fact be the final update to Baldur's Gate 3.

"It's hard to believe it's almost been an entire year since we launched Baldur's Gate 3. But the journey isn't over yet," reads the patch notes.

"Patch 7 won't be the final update for Baldur's Gate 3. We still have a few things up our sleeve - including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments. And we're working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimisations."

Previously, Larian CEO Swen Vincke stated that mod support would be a handover moment to players, but it's great to hear support won't end entirely at this point.