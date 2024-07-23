Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 Closed Beta delayed due to dice rolling issue

Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 Closed Beta has been delayed until later this week.

The patch was due to launch yesterday, but the development team at Larian noticed a last-minute bug causing passive rolls to stop working.

"We're trying to figure out how we got here, so while we do that, we'll be pushing the Closed Beta back to later this week," reads a notice on Steam.

13 Baldur's Gate 3 Advanced Tips and Tactics - How to Keep Your Party Alive in Baldur's Gate 3

As previously reported, the seventh patch will amend split-screen play and add mod support, but won't be the final update from Larian.

In the latest notice, Larian stated there are over 1000 fixes and improvements in this patch and reiterated the highlights, which also includes new Evil Ending cinematics, adding Honour Mode mechanics to a Custom Mode playthrough, and "making the way you use soap a bit clearer".

Other changes include tweaks to UI, artistic and animation fixes, writing and flow amendments, and improved performance - including areas with large numbers of NPCs like the Lower City.

— Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) July 22, 2024

At a BAFTA event in June, Larian CEO Swen Vincke stated the official mod support would be a handover moment to players, though the studio will continue to provide updates afterwards.

Patch 7 is due out for all players in September.