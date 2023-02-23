Baldur's Gate 3 has an actual release date, finally
Coming in August to PS5 and PC.
The long-awaited Baldur's Gate 3 now has a final release date: 31st August 2023. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 as well as PC.
That's a little less than three years after it first appeared in Steam Early Access, and no less than 23 years after Baldur's Gate 2.
Tonight we got a fresh glimpse at the game during Sony's latest State of Play broadcast, which also revealed a new antagonist: a necromancer played by Whiplash and Spider-Man's JK Simmons.
Other additions shown in this trailer include split-screen co-op for two players on PS5, or online with four players.