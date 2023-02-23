If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 has an actual release date, finally

Coming in August to PS5 and PC.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Popular Baldur's Gate hero Minsc is seen here, up close, escaping from the bloodied jaws of a mimic chest.
Larian Studios

The long-awaited Baldur's Gate 3 now has a final release date: 31st August 2023. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 as well as PC.

That's a little less than three years after it first appeared in Steam Early Access, and no less than 23 years after Baldur's Gate 2.

Tonight we got a fresh glimpse at the game during Sony's latest State of Play broadcast, which also revealed a new antagonist: a necromancer played by Whiplash and Spider-Man's JK Simmons.

Baldur's Gate 3 gets a final release date in this new trailer.

Other additions shown in this trailer include split-screen co-op for two players on PS5, or online with four players.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
