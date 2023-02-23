If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

nDreams' Synapse is an telekinetic PSVR 2 shooter with a neon streak

And it's out later this year.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Developer nDreams has unveiled its striking new PSVR 2 shooter Synapse, which launches for Sony's new headset later this year.

Synapse unfolds in an abstract black-and-white world that becomes streaked with violent neon hues as the action unfolds, and nDreams describes its run-and-gun gameplay as an evolution of its 2021 shooter Fracked.

It's all built around dual-wielding combat, enabling players to wield a gun in one hand and do an altogether different kind of damage using Synapses' "1:1" telekinesis system with the other.

Synapse - PSVR 1 Announcement Trailer.

"Players harness this lethal combination," the developer explains, "as they master their own combat style to fight their way through a hostile mindscape".

There's not much more to report just yet, but you can see Synapse in action in the trailer above, and the full thing launches for PSVR 2 later this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch