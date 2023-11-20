Synapse and PowerWash Simulator VR developer nDreams acquired

Video gaming group Aonic has acquired VR developer and publisher nDreams.

Aonic previously received a minority stake in nDreams - which is known for the likes of Synapse, Far Cry: Dive Into Insanity and Powerwash Simulator's VR port - when it invested $35m in the VR-focused studio in March of last year.

The company has now fully acquired nDreams for a total enterprise value close to $110m.

You can take a look at nDreams' games as part of its 2023 showreel.

In a press release, nDreams credited Aonic for helping it achieve many goals since that initial investment in 2022. It said along with several high-profile launches and awards across its catalogue since that time, the studio has also seen its numbers grow to 250 employees. This makes nDreams the biggest VR game developer and publisher in the industry today.

"We set up nDreams in 2006, pivoted to focus exclusively on VR games in 2013, and we're proud of everything we've achieved as an independent company," nDreams' CEO Patrick O'Luanaigh said following today's acquisition.

"After 18 months of working together, we're confident we've found the right partner in Aonic. This is the right moment to welcome their support to strengthen our position even further, and seize this critical moment for VR and MR."

Aonic's CEO Paul Schempp added: "nDreams has done an unparalleled job bringing some of the biggest VR titles to market, and it was a natural fit for us to welcome them to the Aonic family and provide our studios with the best team when it comes to the VR/MR gaming space.

"This acquisition is yet another example of Aonic's commitment to championing mid-sized studios and creating an environment where teams can create fantastic games."

As for what is next, nDreams has said its focus remains on "continuing the trajectory" it is on as part of a "stable, supportive environment". This will include investments in "third-party publishing titles" as well as the potential for more studio acquisitions.

We can expect more announcements from the studio next year, and "beyond".

A NEW CHAPTER 📖

After 18 months of collaboration, we're joining Aonic 🥂

This landmark deal will keep us pushing the limits of gaming immersion in a critical moment for VR, AR and MR.

Same leadership, same vision, even more support. Let's go 💪https://t.co/ufZnk1O8mF pic.twitter.com/NeZRgR3NLq — nDreams (@nDreams) November 20, 2023

