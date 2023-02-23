Tetris Effect dev's chaotic crowd puzzler Humanity out in May on PlayStation, PC

Tokyo game studio THA, in conjunction with Tetris Effect developer Enhance, is releasing its long-in-the-works PlayStation 5, PS4, and PC crowd puzzler Humanity in May.

THA first started showcasing Humanity back in 2017, and it was re-announced, this time with ties to Enhance, two years later for an anticipated 2020 release on PlayStation 4/PSVR.

That obviously never came to pass, and now Humanity has been given a fresh airing during PlayStation's latest State of Play livestream. It looks as dazzlingly chaotic as ever, as players - in the role of a Shiba Inu - shepherd huge crowds of purposeless people at the end of the world.

Humanity - Trailer.

Using a simple "woof", players can choose which direction these vast crowds move, make them jump, float, or even fight enemies, as they navigate Trials packed with traps and obstacles - the action eventually escalating into a full-scale battle with a group of people known as the Others.

"Overcoming Trials and successfully leading the people can require deep thought, or sharp reflexes, or often a combination of both, THA explains in a new PlayStation Blog posts. "Dealing with these giant crowds organically, in real-time, is one of the most interesting and satisfying parts of playing Humanity."

Alongside its campaign, Humanity includes a stage creator - enabling players to build their own levels and share them online - and there's also VR support. The full game launches for PS4, PS5, and PC in May, and a demo is available now on the PlayStation Store and Steam.