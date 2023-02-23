Nine years later, Destiny's Traveller is finally getting stuck in

The Traveller, the Destiny series' mysterious moon-sized golf ball, is finally gearing up for action. It only took nine years.

Tonight, a launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall showcased the long-awaited arrival of the Darkness at Earth, led by its gooey-headed big bad The Witness.

Destiny's heroes gear up to defend the planet, but it's clear that their forces are outmatched - until the Traveller itself finally powers up and gets stuck in.

Destiny 2's Lightfall launch trailer.

For those who have followed Destiny's story now for almost an entire decade, that final shot of the Traveller blasting out energy is something to behold.

And that's saying nothing about the fates of several other Destiny heroes who look to be left in mortal peril. We've just lost Rasputin... surely not Amanda too? Who's going to sell me a Sparrow now?

Destiny 2: Lightfall goes live next week, on Tuesday 28th February.