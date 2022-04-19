Elden Ring's tutorial is now unmissable

Elden Ring's tutorial is now impossible to miss thanks to the game's latest update.

Some players missed the tutorial entirely as it required you to intentionally fall down a hole: something that feels like trolling. Elden Ring has drawn plenty of newcomers to the Soulsborne games, so missing the tutorial meant a particularly tough start.

Now players are greeted with an unmissable prompt as they approach the precipice where the tutorial takes place, as verified by Eurogamer.

"Jump down the hole ahead, and you will find the Cave of Knowledge," it reads.

"There, you can learn more about game controls and basic actions, as well as other tips that may be helpful during your adventures in the Lands Between."

Even Souls veterans may find the tutorial helpful, particularly with this game leaning more into stealth than before and including the all new guard counter moves.

Elden Ring has been lauded as the most approachable FromSoftware game - and now that rings even more true with this welcome tutorial prompt addition.

If you're just starting out, make sure to check out our Elden Ring beginner's guide and more.