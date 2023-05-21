If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring secures a Nebula Award for Best Game Writing

From Software's epic adventure beats games like Pentiment and Stray.

Two Elden Ring demigods, Malenia Blade of Miquella and Starscourge Radahn, facing off in a piece of key art.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Elden Ring has won the Nebula Award for Best Game Writing.

Elden Ring beat off competition from Pentiment, Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, Stray, Vampire: The Masquerade – Sins of the Sires, and Horizon Forbidden West to secure the highly regarded accolade.

Watch on YouTube
Elden Ring Ray Tracing Upgrade - Is It Worth It? - PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC!

The Nebulas are awarded by the Science Fictions & Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) to celebrate the genre's best writing across a range of media, including short stories, novels, movies, video games, although the latter category was only introduced in 2018.

Whilst it's the third Nebula win for George R.R. Martin – his prior wins were in 1973 and 1979 – it's the first for his co-writer, From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki (thanks, PC Gamer).

In related Elden Ring-flavoured news, modding community The Garden of Eyes has revealed the first original boss it will add to Elden Ring in a forthcoming mod.

The Garden of Eyes Overhaul Mod is still in development, but will add unique weapons, armours, spells, and new mechanics in what is dubbed a "fan-made DLC". The group's latest update is a showcase of new boss Oedon the Primeval Current.

ICYMI, Elden Ring has topped 20m sales. That's according to a recent Bandai Namco investor report, which confirmed that the publisher has sold 20.5 million units of From Software's seminal adventure since it launched back in February 2022.

Comments
