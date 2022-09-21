Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco admits "possibility" customer details exposed in July hack

Bandai Namco, publisher of Elden Ring, Dark Souls and Soulcalibur, has given an update on its investigation into the July ransomware attack which targeted its servers.

In a statement posted yesterday, the publisher admitted it had "become clear that the possibility of external leakage of information" related to its video games division "cannot be denied".

This may include, as Bandai Namco admitted back in July, "customer information" of some nature.

Exactly what data was available to hackers remains unclear - as does the extent of the breach or what Bandai Namco thinks may have been accessed or taken.

Indeed, today's update is frustratingly thin on details and progress made over the past two months. All Bandai Namco seems certain on is that some information was likely exposed.

"As a result of investigating the details and scope of damage caused by unauthorised access, it has become clear that the possibility of external leakage of information cannot be denied for certain files on the server," the publisher wrote.

"If you have confirmed any information leakage and other matters relating to the unauthorised access in question, please contact us at the following email address. Email address: contact@bandainamco.co.jpb"

Bandai Namco wrapped up its latest statement with a further apology, and a promise to update fans again if it had more to share.

"We deeply apologise to all those involved for the considerable concern and inconvenience this may cause," it wrote. "Any future matters and such like requiring disclosure will be announced without delay."

In July, word of the hack was surfaced by malware tracker vx-underground, which spotted a claim by notorious ransomware group ALPHV, otherwise known as BlackCat, that it was behind the hack.

Previous ransomware attacks have seen confidential documentation, video game source code and embarrassing internal communications leak from Capcom, EA and CD Projekt Red, among others.

This week, 2K Games' customer support admitted it had been hacked, and warned affected users to reset passwords and run antivirus software.

And, over the weekend, there was the gargantuan leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 details taken from Rockstar's own servers.