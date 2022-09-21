2K Support admits customer support hack, warns affected users to reset passwords

2K Games, the publisher behind franchises such as Borderlands and BioShock plus sporting series such as NBA 2K and WWE 2K, has acknowledged its customer support services were hacked.

In a warning post on Twitter, 2K said it had become aware "an authorised third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors" and sent a "communication" to certain players containing a malicious link.

You should not open any emails or click any links you receieve from 2K Games' support account, the company warned.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Were Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play a disappointment?

If you have clicked the link already, 2K says you should reset any passwords stored in your web browser, enable two-factor authentication, run an antivirus program, and check your own email to see if any forwarding rules have been added to spread the issue further.

2K's support portal has gone offline and will remain so while the company seeks to "address this matter". A further announcement will be made when the company deems it safe to go back online.

"We deeply apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that this matter may cause," 2K Games concluded. "We appreciate the ongoing support and understanding from our player communities."

Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yKI18eL7mY — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 20, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Several high-profile hacks of tech and video game companies have recently hit the headlines - most notably, of course, the gargantuan leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 details taken from Rockstar's own servers.

Today, Bandai Namco also gave an update on its own recent hack, and said it could not guarantee personal details were not accessed.