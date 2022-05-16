If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring mod lets you team up with bosses as companions

Try summon, but boss.
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
A new Elden Ring PC mod turns its NPC and bosses into companions.

Created by modder Satoshi98 (thanks PC Gamer), the mod turns various characters from the game into spirit ash summons.

What's more, the range of these summons has been extended, meaning they can be summoned more frequently and in more places on the map, following the player like Skyrim's companions.

The mod not only includes NPCs like Ranni, Melina and Blaidd, but powerful bosses like Malenia, Radagon, and more.

Of course, these have been tweaked in the mod so as not to be overpowering. HP, attack power, and AI have all been replaced.

Using the mod, characters can be purchased from Miriel at Church of Vows. You can download it on Nexus Mods if you're interested in trying it out.

So if you've ever wanted to team up with one boss to defeat another, now you can.

I wonder if Let Me Solo Her would ever team up with their nemesis?

Ed Nightingale

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

