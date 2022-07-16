Elden Ring is still the best-selling game of 2022

Elden Ring is the best-selling game of 2022.

Research firm NPD Group - which originally asserted Elden Ring was one of the top 10 best-selling games in history before retracting the claim due to "incomplete data" - reports in an updated statement that From Software's action RPG has "placed first in dollar sales in four of its first five months in market", is the best-selling game of June 2022, and remains "the best-selling game of 2022 year to date".

"Elden Ring repeated as the best-selling game of the month, and it remains the best-selling game of 2022 year to date," NPD said in the revised statement. "Elden Ring has placed first in dollar sales in four of its first five months in market."

With several big games still to come in 2022 - such as the highly-anticipated God of War Ragnarok - it's impossible to know if From will retain this impressive accolade until the end of the year, but it's no mean feat to still be the best-selling game of June five months after release.

Earlier this week, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco confirmed reports it had been targeted by hackers, and admitted that confidential information was accessed on its servers. There is "a possibility" this includes customer information, the publisher admitted in a statement passed to Eurogamer.

The publisher of Dark Souls, Elden Ring and Soulcalibur is now "currently identifying the status about existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause". The attack itself took place on 3rd July, Bandai Namco has now admitted - well over a week before reports began to circulate that a ransomware group was preparing to release the data it had harvested from Bandai Namco's servers.

