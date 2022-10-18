EA shutting down online features for Mirror's Edge, Red Alert 3 and more in coming months

EA shutting down online features for Mirror's Edge, Red Alert 3 and more in coming monthsCorrupted by capitalism.
EA has updated its Online Service Shutdown page, detailing several of its titles losing online features in the near future.
On 9th November, both Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars for Xbox 360 (including its Kane's Wrath expansion) will see their online services shut down.
Red Alert 3, as I am sure you are all aware, is most famous for Tim Curry's exuberant proclamation that he's headed to space as it is the one place not corrupted by capitalism. That's always a fun clip to replay.
The same date will also see the online features for Mercenaries 2 (PS3 and Xbox 360) shutting down as well.
Heading further into next month, and as we have previously reported, racing game OnRush will be losing its online features on 30th November.
Then, as we make our way into December (I can't believe how close we actually are to the end of this year), Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings and Super Mega Baseball 3 (both for Luna+) will lose their online features.
Lastly, on 19th January, Gatling Gears, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition and Shank 2 will see their online servers close down.
Speaking of EA games, as previously announced, The Sims 4 goes free-to-play today.
You can see the full list of all online service closures for the next few months below (Via EA):
20th October, 2022
- Army of Two: The 40th Day
- Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel
- Dragon Age Origins - MP Screenshots Server
9th November, 2022
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
- Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars for Xbox 360 (including Kane's Wrath expansion)
- Mercenaries 2 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
30th November, 2022
- OnRush
15th December, 2022
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings for Luna+
- Super Mega Baseball 3 for Luna+
19th January, 2023
- Gatling Gears
- Mirror's Edge
- NBA Jam On Fire Edition
- Shank 2
