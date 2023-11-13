If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 9 Predictions

Our picks for Team of the Week 9.

Player cards that could feature in the EA FC 24 TOTW 9 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
The Team of the Week 9 cards for EA Sports FC 24 are dropping in a few day's time, and there are plenty of contenders. PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe could be in line for one of the highest rated new TOTW cards, after scoring a match-winning hat-trick for the reigning Ligue 1 champions over the weekend. Mbappe currently has an overall 91 rated card, so any incoming upgrades could offer a particularly impressive new TOTW card.

We could also see a few standout players from the breathtaking Manchester City and Chelsea game get new cards, including Cole Palmer (who scored a last-ditch penalty for the Blues against his former club), as well as defenders Manuel Akanji and Thiago Silva who both scored in the thrilling 4-4 draw in the EPL. Women's Ballon d'or and World Cup winner Aitana Bonmatí could also be getting a spot in the Team of the Week 9 squad, after the majestic Spanish midfielder bagged a double in Barcelona's 6-0 hammering of Villareal in Liga F. You can find our full Team of the Week 9 predictions below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 9 predictions

A selection of players that could feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 9 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 9 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the past week, from leagues around the world, who could get rewarded for their performances with a new TOTW card. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Karim BenzemaAl-Ittihad
Kylian MbappéPSG
Louise FleuryParis FC
Ado OnaiwuAuxerre
Chadrac AkoloFC St.Gallen 1879
Francis MomohGrasshopper Club Zürich
RodrygoReal Madrid
Joe LolleySydney FC
Georgios GiakoumakisAtlanta United
Harry KaneBayern Munich
Robert LewandowskiBarcelona
Mohamed SalahLiverpool
Vinícius JúniorReal Madrid
Asisat OshoalaBarcelona
Dominic SolankeBournemouth
GuruzetaAthletic Bilbao
Robert KenedyReal Valladolid
Vincent JanssenAntwerp
Leroy SanéBayern Munich
Brian BrobbeyAjax
Johan BakayokoPSV
Iago AspasCelta Vigo
Leandro TrossardArsenal
Pablo SarabiaWolves
Xavi SimonsRB Leipzig

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Sophie WeidauerWerder Bremen
Natasha KowalskiSGS Essen
Aitana BonmatíBarcelona
Bryan HeynenGenk
Mattia ValotiPisa
Abdoulaye DoucouréEverton
Cole PalmerChelsea
Eduard FlorescuBotosani
GrimaldoBayer Leverkusen
Franck HonoratBorussia Mönchengladbach
Guus TilPSV
Jan Niklas BesteHeidenheim
Himad AbdelliAngers
James Ward-ProwseWest Ham
Federico DimarcoInter Milan
Lucas PaquetaWest Ham
SancetAthletic Bilbao

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Bart VriendsSparta Rotterdam
Aritz ElustondoReal Sociedad
Konstantinos TsimikasLiverpool
Mads Døhr ThychosenAIK
MatosBurgos CF
BremerJuventus
SilvaChelsea
William SalibaArsenal
Daniel CarvajalReal Madrid
Manuel AkanjiManchester City
Jonathan TahBayer Leverkusen
Raphaël GuerreiroBayern Munich
Victor LindelöfManchester United
Alex TellesAl-Nassr
Diogo CostaPorto
Etrit BerishaEmpoli

That's it for our TOTW 9 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

