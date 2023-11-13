EA FC 24 TOTW 9 Predictions

The Team of the Week 9 cards for EA Sports FC 24 are dropping in a few day's time, and there are plenty of contenders. PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe could be in line for one of the highest rated new TOTW cards, after scoring a match-winning hat-trick for the reigning Ligue 1 champions over the weekend. Mbappe currently has an overall 91 rated card, so any incoming upgrades could offer a particularly impressive new TOTW card.

We could also see a few standout players from the breathtaking Manchester City and Chelsea game get new cards, including Cole Palmer (who scored a last-ditch penalty for the Blues against his former club), as well as defenders Manuel Akanji and Thiago Silva who both scored in the thrilling 4-4 draw in the EPL. Women's Ballon d'or and World Cup winner Aitana Bonmatí could also be getting a spot in the Team of the Week 9 squad, after the majestic Spanish midfielder bagged a double in Barcelona's 6-0 hammering of Villareal in Liga F. You can find our full Team of the Week 9 predictions below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 9 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 9 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the past week, from leagues around the world, who could get rewarded for their performances with a new TOTW card. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new cards.

Strikers

Player Team Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad Kylian Mbappé PSG Louise Fleury Paris FC Ado Onaiwu Auxerre Chadrac Akolo FC St.Gallen 1879 Francis Momoh Grasshopper Club Zürich Rodrygo Real Madrid Joe Lolley Sydney FC Georgios Giakoumakis Atlanta United Harry Kane Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Mohamed Salah Liverpool Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Asisat Oshoala Barcelona Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Guruzeta Athletic Bilbao Robert Kenedy Real Valladolid Vincent Janssen Antwerp Leroy Sané Bayern Munich Brian Brobbey Ajax Johan Bakayoko PSV Iago Aspas Celta Vigo Leandro Trossard Arsenal Pablo Sarabia Wolves Xavi Simons RB Leipzig

Midfielders

Player Team Sophie Weidauer Werder Bremen Natasha Kowalski SGS Essen Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona Bryan Heynen Genk Mattia Valoti Pisa Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton Cole Palmer Chelsea Eduard Florescu Botosani Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen Franck Honorat Borussia Mönchengladbach Guus Til PSV Jan Niklas Beste Heidenheim Himad Abdelli Angers James Ward-Prowse West Ham Federico Dimarco Inter Milan Lucas Paqueta West Ham Sancet Athletic Bilbao

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Bart Vriends Sparta Rotterdam Aritz Elustondo Real Sociedad Konstantinos Tsimikas Liverpool Mads Døhr Thychosen AIK Matos Burgos CF Bremer Juventus Silva Chelsea William Saliba Arsenal Daniel Carvajal Real Madrid Manuel Akanji Manchester City Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Manuel Akanji Manchester City Raphaël Guerreiro Bayern Munich Victor Lindelöf Manchester United Alex Telles Al-Nassr Diogo Costa Porto Etrit Berisha Empoli

That's it for our TOTW 9 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.