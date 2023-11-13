EA FC 24 TOTW 9 Predictions
Our picks for Team of the Week 9.
The Team of the Week 9 cards for EA Sports FC 24 are dropping in a few day's time, and there are plenty of contenders. PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe could be in line for one of the highest rated new TOTW cards, after scoring a match-winning hat-trick for the reigning Ligue 1 champions over the weekend. Mbappe currently has an overall 91 rated card, so any incoming upgrades could offer a particularly impressive new TOTW card.
We could also see a few standout players from the breathtaking Manchester City and Chelsea game get new cards, including Cole Palmer (who scored a last-ditch penalty for the Blues against his former club), as well as defenders Manuel Akanji and Thiago Silva who both scored in the thrilling 4-4 draw in the EPL. Women's Ballon d'or and World Cup winner Aitana Bonmatí could also be getting a spot in the Team of the Week 9 squad, after the majestic Spanish midfielder bagged a double in Barcelona's 6-0 hammering of Villareal in Liga F. You can find our full Team of the Week 9 predictions below.
FC 24 Team of the Week 9 predictions
Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 9 Predictions rounds-up the standout performers from the past week, from leagues around the world, who could get rewarded for their performances with a new TOTW card. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new cards.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|Kylian Mbappé
|PSG
|Louise Fleury
|Paris FC
|Ado Onaiwu
|Auxerre
|Chadrac Akolo
|FC St.Gallen 1879
|Francis Momoh
|Grasshopper Club Zürich
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|Joe Lolley
|Sydney FC
|Georgios Giakoumakis
|Atlanta United
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|Asisat Oshoala
|Barcelona
|Dominic Solanke
|Bournemouth
|Guruzeta
|Athletic Bilbao
|Robert Kenedy
|Real Valladolid
|Vincent Janssen
|Antwerp
|Leroy Sané
|Bayern Munich
|Brian Brobbey
|Ajax
|Johan Bakayoko
|PSV
|Iago Aspas
|Celta Vigo
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|Xavi Simons
|RB Leipzig
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Sophie Weidauer
|Werder Bremen
|Natasha Kowalski
|SGS Essen
|Aitana Bonmatí
|Barcelona
|Bryan Heynen
|Genk
|Mattia Valoti
|Pisa
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|Eduard Florescu
|Botosani
|Grimaldo
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Franck Honorat
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Guus Til
|PSV
|Jan Niklas Beste
|Heidenheim
|Himad Abdelli
|Angers
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|Federico Dimarco
|Inter Milan
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham
|Sancet
|Athletic Bilbao
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Bart Vriends
|Sparta Rotterdam
|Aritz Elustondo
|Real Sociedad
|Konstantinos Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|Mads Døhr Thychosen
|AIK
|Matos
|Burgos CF
|Bremer
|Juventus
|Silva
|Chelsea
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|Daniel Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|Manuel Akanji
|Manchester City
|Jonathan Tah
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Manuel Akanji
|Manchester City
|Raphaël Guerreiro
|Bayern Munich
|Victor Lindelöf
|Manchester United
|Alex Telles
|Al-Nassr
|Diogo Costa
|Porto
|Etrit Berisha
|Empoli
That's it for our TOTW 9 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.