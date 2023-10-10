If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 4 Predictions

The most promising candidates for Team of the Week 4.

Image credit: EA/Eurogamer
We start the new week with the EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 4 Predictions, and it looks like a strong week for the midfielders in paticular: Fleury, Savanier, Bellingham, Milinkovic-Savic, Coman and a few other well-known players are looking hopeful. But there are also some likley attackers too, Graham Hansen and Mohamed Salah. Kundananji, Guirassy, Karczewska and Denkey also have good chances with their hat-tricks. Find out all the players could make it onto the Team of the Week 4 below.



FC 24 Team of the Week 4 predictions

In the following FC 24 Team of the Week 4 Predictions we introduce you to the players who have the best chance of getting into the new TOTW 4. Whether our predictions come true will become clear on Wednesday evening (October 11th) when EA announces the official team (we will then update the page accordingly). Until then, the packs contain the cards from the FC 24 Team of the Week 3.

Strikers

Player Teams
Teemu Pukki Minnesota United FC
Racheal Kundananji Madrid CFF
Serhou Guirassy VfB Stuttgart
Nikola Karczewska Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Kevin Denkey Cercle Brugge K.S.V.
Caroline Graham Hansen FC Barcelona
Mohamed Salah Liverpool F.C.
Romelu Lukaku A.S. Roma
Alexandre Lacazette Olympique Lyonnais
Alexander Isak Newcastle United F.C.
Vanessa Fudalla RB Leipzig
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Olympique de Marseille
Valentin Castellanos S.S. Lazio
Borja Mayoral Getafe CF
Jorgen Strand Larsen RC Celta de Vigo

Midfielders

Player Team
Louise Fleury Paris FC
Teji Savanier Montpellier Hérault SC
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CF
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal SFC
Kingsley Coman FC Bayern Munic
Leicy Santos Atlético de Madrid
Scott McTominay Manchester United F.C.
Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire FC
Musa Al Tamari Montpellier Hérault SC
Bryan Zaragoza Granada CF
Eli Junior Kroupi FC Lorient
Medran Al-Taawoun FC
Jonas Hofmann Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Matteo Pessina AC Monza
Grischa Prömel TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Jack Harrison Everton F.C.
Ismail Jakobs AS Monaco
Darlin Yongwa FC Lorient
Federico Valverde Real Madrid CF
Leandro Paredes A.S. Roma
Willian Fulham F.C.

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team
James Tavernier Rangers F.C.
Boris Tomiak 1. FC Kaiserslautern
Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Antonio Silva S.L. Benfica
Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Francesco Acerbi Inter Milan
Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund
Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.
Sead Kolasinac Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio
Saul Coco UD Las Palmas
De Marcos Athletic Club
Solly March Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.
Fabiano Parisi ACF Fiorentina
Manuel Riemann VfL Bochum 1848
Michele Di Gregorio AC Monza
Janina Leitzig Leicester City F.C.

That's it for our week 4 TOTW predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the latest Team of the Week. In the meaintime, you might want to check-out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

