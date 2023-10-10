EA FC 24 TOTW 4 Predictions

We start the new week with the EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 4 Predictions, and it looks like a strong week for the midfielders in paticular: Fleury, Savanier, Bellingham, Milinkovic-Savic, Coman and a few other well-known players are looking hopeful. But there are also some likley attackers too, Graham Hansen and Mohamed Salah. Kundananji, Guirassy, Karczewska and Denkey also have good chances with their hat-tricks. Find out all the players could make it onto the Team of the Week 4 below.

On this Page:

FC 24 Team of the Week 4 predictions

Image credit: EA/Eurogamer

In the following FC 24 Team of the Week 4 Predictions we introduce you to the players who have the best chance of getting into the new TOTW 4. Whether our predictions come true will become clear on Wednesday evening (October 11th) when EA announces the official team (we will then update the page accordingly). Until then, the packs contain the cards from the FC 24 Team of the Week 3.

Strikers

Player Teams Teemu Pukki Minnesota United FC Racheal Kundananji Madrid CFF Serhou Guirassy VfB Stuttgart Nikola Karczewska Bayer 04 Leverkusen Kevin Denkey Cercle Brugge K.S.V. Caroline Graham Hansen FC Barcelona Mohamed Salah Liverpool F.C. Romelu Lukaku A.S. Roma Alexandre Lacazette Olympique Lyonnais Alexander Isak Newcastle United F.C. Vanessa Fudalla RB Leipzig Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Olympique de Marseille Valentin Castellanos S.S. Lazio Borja Mayoral Getafe CF Jorgen Strand Larsen RC Celta de Vigo

Midfielders

Player Team Louise Fleury Paris FC Teji Savanier Montpellier Hérault SC Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CF Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal SFC Kingsley Coman FC Bayern Munic Leicy Santos Atlético de Madrid Scott McTominay Manchester United F.C. Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire FC Musa Al Tamari Montpellier Hérault SC Bryan Zaragoza Granada CF Eli Junior Kroupi FC Lorient Medran Al-Taawoun FC Jonas Hofmann Bayer 04 Leverkusen Matteo Pessina AC Monza Grischa Prömel TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Jack Harrison Everton F.C. Ismail Jakobs AS Monaco Darlin Yongwa FC Lorient Federico Valverde Real Madrid CF Leandro Paredes A.S. Roma Willian Fulham F.C.

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team James Tavernier Rangers F.C. Boris Tomiak 1. FC Kaiserslautern Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Antonio Silva S.L. Benfica Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Francesco Acerbi Inter Milan Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Sead Kolasinac Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio Saul Coco UD Las Palmas De Marcos Athletic Club Solly March Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Fabiano Parisi ACF Fiorentina Manuel Riemann VfL Bochum 1848 Michele Di Gregorio AC Monza Janina Leitzig Leicester City F.C.

That's it for our week 4 TOTW predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the latest Team of the Week. In the meaintime, you might want to check-out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.